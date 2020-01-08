CES 2020: get the latest news, keynote info and product reveals now

CES 2020 – the Consumer Electronics Show – is now underway in Las Vegas. The press events kicked off on Sunday 5 January and the show floor opens on Tuesday 7 January. The event, which is only open to people who work in the industry and accredited journalists (such as ourselves), runs until Saturday 11 January.

CES is the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show, and a mammoth showcase of many of the best new tech innovations that we can expect to see released over the next 12 months: there's everything from the latest and greatest 8K TVs and 5G phones, right through to headphones, wearables, appliances, gadgets and onto to the newest must-have tech for the smart home spread out over a series of vast exhibition halls.

The big trends at this year’s show are 5G phones, 8K TVs and AI getting more intelligent (some might say less annoying) and appearing in more devices. So far LG and Samsung have largely stolen the show, but Sony, Philips, Honor and many more consumer tech companies are expected to have big shows, so it is very much a case of watch this space.

Read on for the CES 2020 lowdown... we've got links to the biggest news stories, keynote times and information as well as T3's opinion on some of the highlight new tech. We'll be updating regularly throughout the week, so keep coming back for more.

CES 2020 news highlights so far

(Image credit: Future)

CES 2020: hot new products of note

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung unveils tasty new range of 8K TVs

Samsung has announced its brand new range of 2020 8K TVs, which is led by the flagship Q950, an 8K beast of a screen that features deep-learning AI, a new technique that allows flawless upscaling of non-8K content.

The 8K TV also features neat new features like a Digital Butler, embedded Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as virtual 5.1 surround sound built in. What's especially neat is that the sound system also delivers Object Tracking Sound+, which allows objects on screen that haven't been coded for surround sound audio to be followed.

The Q950, as well as the wider range of Samsung 8K TVs, also feature Samsung TV+, multi-view where by the user's phone can be viewed on the TV alongside a piece of content, as well as AI ScaleNet, which makes it easier to stream 8K content through the panel.

Read about Samsung's new 8K TVs.

(Image credit: LG)

LG reveals world-first 48-inch OLED TV

As the foremost maker of OLED panels, it's no surprise to see LG lead the way with the first 4K screen smaller than 55 inches. Finally, this 48-inch model lets people with smaller rooms get into the super rich colours and deep blacks of OLED.

The 48-inch model should also be pretty affordable, because it sits at the bottom of LG's 'CX' range, which is its best-selling mid-range line of TVs. You get all the latest pixel and processing tech, but it's just in a body that's not aiming to be the thinnest ever, or to fit in a built-in soundbar or anything.

Elsewhere, LG has updated its whole OLED line-up, from the budget range to the really high-end stuff, and has introduced eight(!) new 8K TVs, including two OLEDs and six LCD models.

Read about LG's new TV range

OnePlus' concept phone is going to be extremely cool

On Tuesday, OnePlus will reveal the Concept One, which will see the company continue its push into making higher-end phones with cutting-edge tech.

The OnePlus Concept One (oh, we hope there's a bigger version called the OnePlus Concept One Plus) looks set to have rear cameras that are actually hidden behind electrochromic glass until they're used, based on teaser videos so far.

But we doubt that will be all – last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro included some world-first screen tech, and we doubt it's been resting on its display laurels since then.

(Image credit: Suunto)

Suunto brings a beast of a smart running watch

Suunto is offering fitness fans the best of both worlds with the new Suunto 7, which has Google Wear OS for proper smartwatch use (and an OLED screen to use it on, naturally), but also packs in the activity features you'd expect from Suunto.

That means that it "brings over 70 sport modes, from running and cycling to skiing and surfing, with accurate exercise tracking, music controls on the watch and access to the Suunto app for detailed training insights while delivering up to 12 hours battery life in continuous GPS Tracking mode". There will also be offline maps for hiking or running out in the wilds.

The company is really gunning for Garmin with this one – and with a tough design and fairly stylish looks, it could be a winner.

Read more about the Suunto 7

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite give you flagship phones for less

Samsung has unveiled its two latest phones at CES, which are the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, and they're both exactly what they sound like from the names: slightly stripped back, more affordable, versions of 2019's flagship phones.

Both phones give you a huge 6.7-inch OLED screen with a sharp resolution of 1080x2400, but the Note 10 Lite's screen works with an S Pen stylus, of course, for extra productivity features. That said, not every S Pen feature from the original phone has made it, but so far it seems to be the less vital features – you can still use it for drawing and annotating, of course.

The S10 Lite has a three cameras – wide, ultra-wide and a 5MP macro lens, which is cool. The Note 10 Lite also has three cameras, but those are wide, ultra-wide and a telephoto.

We don't have confirmed prices for either, but the S10 Plus will reportedly cost less than last year's budget S10e, which was £669/$749 at launch.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra's new headphones sound good to us

We already love Jabra's Elite 75t true wireless headphones, so we're happy to hear that there's a new version coming for hardcore fitness use, called the Jabra Elite Active 75t, appropriately.

These will have the same sound quality and 7.5-hour battery life (plus 28 more from the case) as the regular 75t, but will have a coating and build quality designed to stand up to serious sweat – it will be IP57 rated, while the regular 75t is IP55.

Jabra also announced the Elite 45h, which are over-ear wireless headphones with 40-hour battery life, and built-in sound customisation. A big trend from 2019 going into 2020 is sound that's tuned to your hearing, and using Jabra's app (plus know-how from its hearing-aid-making sister company), you can tweak the sound of these headphones to be more accurate for you.

Jabra says that the $99 (expect a similar price in pounds) 45h will be a winner in the sub-$100 headphones category, but then it would say that. The Jabra Elite Active 75t will cost $199 – expect them to be £20 or so more than the £169 you pay for the regular Jabra Elite 75t.



(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's folding-screen laptop is here

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold hops on two bandwagons at once: dual-screen laptops and folding screens. That makes it twice as gadgety as the average CES laptop.

It's a pretty standard laptop – Intel processor, runs Windows – but it's small and… well, it has a folding screen! The screen is 13 inches when unfolded, which for us arguably makes this a folding tablet with some laptop-mode features, but that's splitting hairs.

The big question is over how well software will work with this dual-mode setup. It will run regular Windows 10 at launch, but is expected to switch to Windows 10X later – that's a special version of the OS that Microsoft has been working on for these kinds of devices, including its own dual-screen Microsoft Surface Neo.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold should arrive in the middle of 2020, with a price of $2,499 (no word on UK price yet).

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's rotating TV is made for the TikTok age

Samsung's Sero TV isn't technically new, but when it was originally announced, we didn't know if it would ever come to our shores. But with the CES 2020 announcement that this slightly bonkers rotating TV will be available in Western markets, it's worth taking a closer look at.

The concept is simple: it's a normal TV for watching normal TV shows, but it can rotate itself into portrait mode for watching vertical video on services such as TikTok (or, theoretically, Instagram Stories).

It's a compact 43-inch 4K screen, and doesn't have all of Samsung's latest and greatest tech, since it's not really made for cinema aficionados. Whether that means it will be affordable enough for the teen market it's aiming for remains to be seen – that rotating tech can't be super-cheap.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's new compact A9 OLED 4K TV looks like a smart buy

Sony has announced a lot of new TVs at CES 2020, but the new addition to the 2020 A9 OLED range is definitely a highlight. The 48-inch 4K TV delivers the exact same stunning OLED image quality of the range's larger panels, but does so in a far more compact and, so the rumours go, cheap package.

The panel is powered by Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, and also comes equipped with the Japanese maker's Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion Clarity tech, which combine to deliver much brighter, clearer and more fluid images on screen.

Alongside support for the latest HDR and surround sound standards, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the compact new A9 OLED also features Sony's Ambient Optimization Technology, which if engaged will automatically adjust the screen depending on the ambient light of the room that it is in at the time of viewing.

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera is lighting up smart home security

Smart camera wizard Arlo has launched its new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera at CES 2020, with the hardware available from Spring 2020. The camera, which has been selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honouree, has been designed to make monitoring the exterior of a home easier than ever.

Features include an array of powerful LEDs that illuminate a very wide area, which are activated by motion detection or, if desired, manually. The wide 160-degree lighting area is then captured with a 2K, HDR video camera, which is capable of zooming in on objects.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera also features colour night vision, 2-way audio, a built-in smart siren and a rechargeable battery pack. A seemingly excellent new addition to Arlo's range of smart home camera systems.

The official PS5 logo looks like this. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony unveiled the official PlayStation 5 logo

Sony has unveiled the official PlayStation 5 logo at CES 2020. And, simply put, it is exactly what we expected it to look like. Sony PlayStation President Jim Ryan was the man tasked with unveiling the logo, and afterwards he teased gamers by stating:

“There’s plenty to share about the PS5 in the months ahead. And we look forward to sharing more details, including the content that will showcase the platform and the future of gaming.”

(Image credit: Signify)

Philips Hue unveiled a wide range of new outdoor smart lights

Philips Hue unveiled two notable things at CES 2020. Firstly, it revealed that its popular Play Sync Box is shortly to get an update that unlocks voice control with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant. Users will be able to turn the system on and off, as well as swap between lighting modes and connection inputs through the power of their voice.

And, secondly, the smart lighting company showed off a new, expanded range of outdoor smart lights. These include:

Appear: This wall light creates a sharp, directed triangle of light both up and down for a strong light effect.

Resonate: Available in both black and silver, the Resonate creates elegant, up-and-down triangles of light.

Attract: This wall lantern offers a unique light effect that casts a subtle arc of colourful light against the wall.

Daylo: This circular wall light is available in stainless steel or black and provides a subtle, backlit glow.

Nyro: The angular and architectural Nyro family includes wall light and path light options.

A range of low-voltage versions of some existing smart lights are also being made available in 2020, including Lily, Impress and Econic.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica's new ATH-ANC300TW noise-cancelling, true wireless earbuds look a bit of alright

Audio-Technica describe the ATH-ANC300TW as its "most advanced set of truly wireless earbuds", which have been designed to deliver a "premium, no-compromise earbuds combine the convenience and comfort of a truly wireless design with high-quality audio engineering and noise-cancelling technology."

The ATH-ANC300TW feature 5.8mm diamond-like carbon coated drivers as well as Qualcomm Clear Voice Capture technology, which will no-doubt be music to audiophile ears. Battery life is rated at 4.5 hours, with a further 13.5 on-tap from the included carry charging case.

The ATH-ANC300TW are launching in May 2020 and will be priced at £209/$249/€249.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI's new laptops have astounding screen tech

MSI revealed three new laptops at CES 2020, including a world-first: a mini-LED display. This cutting-edge tech gives the pro-focused Creator 17 laptop a screen that's basically the same quality as high-end TVs, including HDR1000 certification and 100% support for the P3 colour gamut. It is the best laptop screen we've ever clapped eyes on, and looks every bit as good as a real honest-to-god 4K TV.

The company has also announced the GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider gaming laptops, both of which will have the options of 300Hz displays, meaning they refresh 300 times per second. The previous fastest screens were 240Hz, so we're talking a 25% increase in reaction time from when you do something and when you see the results on-screen – that'll be a tempting upgrade for elite-level gaming.

Read all about MSI's new laptops here

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The Amazfit PowerBuds take aim at the AirPods Pro

Amazfit has announced the Amazfit PowerBuds, a pair of true wireless earbuds that not only last twice as long as teh AirPods Pro in terms of battery life, but cost less than half the price.

The PowerBuds will retail for $99 (that's about £75) and will go on sale in February 2020. The battery life? Amazfit says that the PowerBuds will last 8 hours an single charge.

In addition, Amazfit also announced a pair of smart earplugs with noise cancelling tech built-in. These are designed to help people get to sleep. The ZenBuds will cost $149.90 (roughly £115) and be released at some point later in 2020.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz is the fastest gaming monitor on the planet

Most gaming monitors today offer 144Hz or, if you are lucky, 240Hz refresh rates, but those have been blown out of the water by Asus with its brand new, revealed during CES 2020, ROG Swift 360Hz panel.

As you might have guessed, the panel boasts a ludicrously high 360HZ refresh rate. That refresh rate is so fast that Asus says in one blink of the eye the screen will have refreshed itself 54 times. Compared to a 240Hz monitor, the Asus panel draws 50 per cent more frames every second.

The size of the 360Hz is a modest 24.5 inches, however no pricing or release date information has so far been forthcoming.

(Image credit: Yale)

Yale's new Linus smart lock delivers on security, smarts and style

Security specialists Yale has announced a new motorised smart lock, the Linus, that has been designed not only to deliver on the security front, but also on an ease of use and style front.

The lock, which was designed in partnership with Yves Behan, a notable Swiss designer, comes in a brushed metal finish and a choice of either silver or black colourways.

The best thing about the Linus, though, is that it is incredible easy to install and can immediately add app-connected smart lock functionality to any door, especially when combined with the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, which enables remote unlocking and locking from anywhere.

A series of smart features like a time-dictated auto-lock function, compatibility with smart speakers and platforms, one-time access codes that allows, say, a delivery driver access to a home to deliver a package, digital guest keys that can be carried by anyone with the Yale Access app, notifications when the a door is opened or closed, and the auto opening of the door when approached by the owner are but a few on offer.

Speaking on the Linus' launch Martin Marron, Managing Director of Yale UK said that:

‘’Thanks to the introduction of Linus® and the Yale Access app, in-home services, such as in-home delivery, dog walking and cleaning, can be facilitated through our smart home security system, allowing our customers to manage their time better and spend it doing things they enjoy. With a one-time access code, your packages can be delivered inside your home while you keep an eye on those who enter with the Yale Indoor Camera.’’

Excitingly, the Linus is also compatible with Philips Hue smart lighting, meaning that you can create visual states or even deterrents and warnings (turn all the home's lighting red, for example).

Thanks to the launch of Linus Yale now offers a smart door lock for all types of UK lock – Conexis for Multi-point, Keyless for nightlatches and Linus for euro-profile cylinders.