Alienware's latest 500Hz display could be this year's must-have gaming monitor

The 24.5-inch Alienware AW2524H is the first 500Hz gaming monitor in the world

Alienware AW2524H
(Image credit: Alienware)
By Yasmine Crossland
published

It's official, Alienware is the first to release a 500Hz gaming monitor into the world. 

ASUS may have revealed a prototype about a year ago now but it won't be available to buy until at least April of this year so Alienware has beaten them to it, having announced the AW2524H this week at CES which you'll be able to buy from March in North America. 

 

Alienware AW2524H

(Image credit: Alienware)

The simple black design might be fairly unassuming but this gaming monitor is loaded with loads of impressive specifications giving you a 24.5-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.5ms response time and of course the seriously smooth 500Hz refresh rate. Right from the word go, the Alienware AW2524H seems geared towards esports.

You won't be short on connectivity if you were to buy this monitor either. It provides two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, four USB-As, a USB-B, a headphone jack and one line-out port.

While not everyone will want or need a 500Hz monitor, it certainly looks like an impressive piece of kit - will it be one of the best gaming monitors of 2023? Only time will tell how well it performs IRL. 

You'll be able to buy the Alienware AW2524H from the 21st of March 2023 although pricing is yet to be revealed. 

Yasmine Crossland
Reviews Writer

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

