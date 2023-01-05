Alienware's latest 500Hz display could be this year's must-have gaming monitor

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's official, Alienware is the first to release a 500Hz gaming monitor into the world.

ASUS may have revealed a prototype about a year ago now but it won't be available to buy until at least April of this year so Alienware has beaten them to it, having announced the AW2524H this week at CES which you'll be able to buy from March in North America.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The simple black design might be fairly unassuming but this gaming monitor is loaded with loads of impressive specifications giving you a 24.5-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.5ms response time and of course the seriously smooth 500Hz refresh rate. Right from the word go, the Alienware AW2524H seems geared towards esports.

You won't be short on connectivity if you were to buy this monitor either. It provides two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, four USB-As, a USB-B, a headphone jack and one line-out port.

While not everyone will want or need a 500Hz monitor, it certainly looks like an impressive piece of kit - will it be one of the best gaming monitors of 2023? Only time will tell how well it performs IRL.

You'll be able to buy the Alienware AW2524H from the 21st of March 2023 although pricing is yet to be revealed.