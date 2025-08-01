Back to Class 2025: returning school, university or work never looked so good
Whether you're headed back to the office, to education, or to exercise, T3's Back to Class month is about doing so in style
Yes, we know it's only August and for many, your holidays have only just started, so thoughts of September are still far off. However, whether you're going back to the office, to school or university next month, you need to be prepared to do it in style.
T3's Back to Class month isn't just another back-to-school guide. We're catering to anyone looking to get set for a new term, quarter or semester, whether that's in the office, the lecture hall or even the gym. Wherever you're going, we have ways to upgrade your equipment so that you look and feel ready for the year ahead.
Each week in August, we will be bringing you the ultimate kit to upgrade your commute, work space or workout space. We're not talking budget buys, we're bringing you top class gadgets and accessories that will make you top of the class, office or gym.
Below, you'll get a better idea of some of the areas on offer, with links to the new pieces as they are published. So you might want to bookmark this page and come back to it for more great products and tips as the weeks go on.
Back to Class schedule planner
Week 1: Faster and stronger
From running clubs and gym bags to speeding up your morning commute, our first week has you covered. We've got advice on the kit you need to perform at your best, or just get from A to B faster.
It's not all about going on foot either. Beat the bus with the latest e-bike, or cross campus quicker on an electric scooter (not on public roads if you're in the UK). For longer commutes, you might want to consider an electric car, or even a motorbike, such as the Maeving RM1.
- Stories coming on 4th August
Week 2: Laptops and tablets
Unless you're lucky enough to be supplied with a laptop by your work or school, you're going to want something that's light enough to carry with you and powerful enough, not just for your daily tasks, but also for your downtime. The best laptop for you depends on a number of factors, from price to performance, though it does help if it looks good too.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Looking for something a little lighter on your back or your wallet? Consider a lightweight laptop or even one of the best tablets on the market. If you're not planning on moving it around too much, or want some gaming credentials, then one of the a best gaming laptops might be for you.
- Stories coming from 11th August
Week 3: Commuter and home upgrades
They say the journey is as important as the destination when it comes to travel, but for the commuter, it rarely feels that way. That's why we're offering you some of the best gear to make that journey easier – and look the part while doing it.
Carry all your equipment in the best laptop bags and rucksacks, while those lucky enough to work or study from home can upgrade their set-up with new office chairs, desks and more.
- Stories from 18th August
Week 4: Laptops continued
Our final week delves in deeper into the world of laptops. We reveal at the MacBooks to suit your study, the Chromebook alternatives, as well as a 101 on everything you need to know before buying a new machine.
There's also info on AI, with the best apps and phones to use to transcribe your lectures. Plus, lots more.
- Stories from 25th August
From the archives
Can't wait for the stories? Here are some of the topics we covered last year to keep you going.
- The T3 team's personal Back to Class selections – from tech to exercise to home
- Buying a new laptop? The 5 feature essentials and upgrades to consider
- Apple MacBook versus Windows laptop: which is the best buy for students?
- MacBook or iPad: can Apple's tablet replace a laptop for work or uni?
- Should I buy a Chromebook? Why the budget laptop is an ideal pick for students
- Student laptops: should I buy Mac, Snapdragon, Intel or AMD?
- 7 best fragrances for men for the office and university 2024
- 5 signs you need an ergonomic standing desk
- Adobe Creative Cloud gets 70% price cut ahead of back to school season
- Best student discounts and freebies 2024: grab a bargain before the new academic year
- 7 mistakes everyone makes when choosing an office chair
- Troubadour Apex Backpack 3.0 review
- These 5 pop-up desks are the key to your perfect WFH set-up
- I made my dream WFH setup for under £100 – here are my 5 top picks
- 9 desk lamps to illuminate your work environment
- Skylight Smart Calendar review: an organiser's dream
- Sleep expert reveals exact date you should reset your kids school sleep routine
- I've used an e-cargo bike to take my kids to school for years, and here's why you should too
- Fiido C21 review: electric fun on a dime
- The most essential back-to-uni accessory no one talks about
- These 5 WFH tech buys will upgrade your home office or student setup for the better
- The 3 best monitors for home working – as tested by our expert team
- Are expensive headphones really better? These 3 upgrades are worth the money
- Students can snag a brilliant deal on iPads and MacBooks right now
- Gaming chair or office chair – which is better and why? 4 perfect WFH chair picks
- Why a webcam is a home office essential: the 3 best upgrade options to buy
To stay up-to-date with Back to Class Month, make sure to look out for the T3 Back to Class badge on upcoming articles and check out T3’s Back to Class collection. We’ll also be updating this page every day with our latest articles so make sure to keep it bookmarked.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.