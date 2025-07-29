This luxurious coffee machine can make you a barista-level espresso maker – but it’ll cost you!

As a self-confessed caffeine addict, I’m always looking for new coffee machines for a coffee fix, and to master the art of making a good cup of joe. Recently, I found the most luxurious coffee machine that I’m determined to get my hands on, as it promises to make me a barista-level espresso maker.

I get to try many bean to cup coffee machines as part of my job as T3’s Home Editor. I wouldn’t call myself an expert just yet – my latte art leaves a lot to be desired – but I certainly know my way around a coffee machine. So, when I set my eyes on the Lelit Bianca coffee maker, it immediately went on my coffee wishlist – although I’ll have to save up for a while before I treat myself.

Now, Lelit isn’t a new coffee brand by any means. The Italian manufacturer originally launched in the 1980s, but it mainly made steam irons and boilers. From there, Lelit expanded into espresso machines with its first coffee machine launching in 2002.

As of writing, Lelit produces seven coffee machines, including Bianca and Mara. It also has a range of stainless steel makers called Anna, Anita, Elizabeth, Kate and Victoria. As mentioned, it was the Lelit Bianca that caught my attention, not only because of its flawless, luxury design, but also because it’s the most technically impressive espresso machine I’ve ever seen.

The Lelit Bianca is a premium, dual boiler espresso machine that uses two separate boilers for steam and hot water, and coffee. The thermal system is designed to reduce heating time while also making coffee and producing steam at the same time.

(Image credit: Lelit)

Many of today’s bean to cup coffee machines have touchscreen displays for you to select the grind, drink and milk options you want. Instead, the Lelit Bianca – and Lelit’s other coffee machines – are much more traditional and work via the Lelit electronic control system.

On the left side of the Lelit Bianca is a small circular ‘screen’ that allows you to choose different extraction profiles and boiler temperature settings. It has a plus or minus button to make your selection, and the LCD display shows the temperature and drink icon.

A manometer is on the opposite side of the machine which controls the steam boiler and water pressure, and there’s another manometer located by the paddle or lever which monitors extraction pressure. It all sounds very technical which is why the Lelit Bianca is more for expert or barista-level coffee makers – which I will hopefully achieve one day!

The paddle of the Lelit Bianca located in the centre of the machine rotates to open or limit water flow, so you get the right coffee extraction for the drink you’re making. This translates down to the portafilter which isn’t hidden away like you see with other coffee machines. Instead, you get to see the full extraction process in action.

All the technical aspects aside, the Lelit Bianca is one of the most beautiful coffee machines I’ve seen. Available in black, white or stainless steel, the Lelit Bianca has walnut or maple wooden accents on the handles, feet and twisting knobs, almost making it look like a robot out of a sci-fi film.