KitchenAid upgrades its semi-automatic coffee machine with two stunning colours

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has launched two new colourways for its Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. Priced at £699 / $699, the new colours are Juniper, a green-blue shade, and Candy Apple, a bold red colour.

KitchenAid has upgraded its Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with two new stunning colourways, and I can’t decide which one I like best. The two colours, Juniper and Candy Apple, are bold, beautiful and can suit any kitchen aesthetic.

Despite 2025 being the year for ‘Butter Yellow’ appliances – shown by brands like Russell Hobbs and none other than KitchenAid themselves – KitchenAid has taken a left turn with its two new colourways for its espresso coffee machine .

The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder is now available in Juniper and Candy Apple. These two shades are the boldest from the existing colours of the coffee machine, which have previously been in black, white and stainless steel.

KitchenAid is arguably best known for its brighter colours, so the new Juniper and Candy Apple coffee machines definitely fit alongside the brand’s other appliances. Juniper is a dark green-blue colour which has a satin sheen finish, and as you’d expect with the name, Candy Apple is a vibrant red colour with a smooth finish and a subtle shimmer.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Aside from the new colour, the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder has the same features as the previous colour iterations. This includes a built-in bean hopper, and integrated conical burr grinder that finely grinds espressos and coarsely pulses beans for other coffee drinks.

The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder uses Smart Doing Technology that releases the right amount and consistency of coffee to make one or two shots, depending on your drink of choice. The multi-angle steam wand dispenses hot water or it can steam and froth milk, using its dual smart temperature sensors.

The two new colours of the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder are available now for £699 / $699 at KitchenAid .