Ninja expands colour range for its best-selling coffee machine
Gunmetal Gray and Trace Blue join the original Stainless Steel model
QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja’s hit bean-to-cup coffee machine is back in two new colours – Gunmetal Gray and Trace Blue – after selling out post-launch. Priced at $599, they join the original Stainless Steel model.
Ninja caused a stir with the debut of its very first bean-to-cup machine at IFA last year, becoming an instant hit. The machine flew off the shelves and stayed sold out for months, and it’s now making a stylish return in two brand new colourways.
Gunmetal Gray and Trace Blue join the original Stainless Steel model, all priced at $599. At the time of writing, Trace Blue has already sold out on the Ninja site, but Gunmetal Gray is still up for grabs. It looks like these new shades are currently exclusive to the US, but in true SharkNinja style, we wouldn’t be surprised if they make their way across to the UK very soon.
This colour update comes hot on the heels of the release of the upgraded Ninja Luxe Café Pro, which launched earlier this month. It’s convinced quite a few coffee lovers to level up, thanks to features like the built-in tamping arm.
We go into more detail in our full review of the original Ninja Luxe Café, but there’s plenty to love. With its 3-in-1 functionality, it’s a fantastic all-rounder for any household, easily switching between espresso, filter coffee and even cold brew. It also comes with a built-in milk frother that works beautifully with both dairy and plant-based options.
If the idea of having a coffee machine that comes in a variety of colours appeals to you, we also highly recommend checking out the De’Longhi Rivelia. It’s another stylish, versatile contender worth a look.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
