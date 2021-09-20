What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event and how to watch
New Surface Pro 8, Surface Book, Surface Go and the Duo 2 smartphone are expected
-
How to install Apple iOS 15 on your iPhone
-
Facebook Portal range gets a portable and big screen addition
-
Samsung Galaxy S22 size comparison image has me reaching for my wallet
-
Regular exercise may hinder weight loss says new research but I disagree – here's why
-
Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite range is just what bookworms need
-
iPhone 13 pre order deals are live! Here where you can grab the latest iPhone
Insights & Opinions
iPhone 13 fuss makes me wonder if people got the upgrade memo
Getting a new phone every year certainly isn't mandatory
-
-
Interview: How the Sonos Beam 2 added Dolby Atmos, and why its biggest flaw remains
We talk Sonos Beam 2nd Gen with the man who knows it best, to find out what the special sauce is, and why it doesn't have more HDMI ports
By Matthew Bolton • Last updated
-
This beautiful leather desk mat is the WFH upgrade you didn't know you needed
Add a touch of sophistication to your workspace with a handmade desk mat from Harber London
By Paul Douglas • Last updated
-
Sinclair’s ZX Spectrum introduced a generation to home gaming and coding, me included
Clive Sinclair, who died this week, was responsible for the technology that changed the face of gaming and computing in general
By Mat Gallagher • Last updated
-
I tried the Smeg BCC02 coffee machine – it’s Nespresso sized but uses fresh beans
You get great design, excellent coffee and no hassle with this super-compact bean-to-cup coffee machine
By Duncan Bell • Last updated
-
James Bond-themed Adidas UltraBoosts are licensed to thrill and I want them
There's no time to die, but plenty of time to buy Adidas UltraBoost DNA and UltraBoost 20 in white and black 'Tuxedo’ colourways
By Matt Kollat • Last updated
-
Need some flat stomach or six-pack inspiration? I tried this TikTok plank challenge so you don't have to
A relentless, high-speed abs workout set to Megan Trainor
By Joanna Ebsworth • Last updated
-
The new iPad mini could actually be a sensible replacement for an iPhone
The 6th gen iPad mini now comes with 5G and a great screen, so could it actually replace my phone?
By Mat Gallagher • Last updated
-
I'm glad the Apple Watch didn't get a total redesign
There's something very watchlike about the Apple Watch
By Ian Morris • Last updated
News & Features
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio oozes power and transforms into something exciting
The most powerful Surface ever
-
-
Microsoft Surface Go 3 is faster than ever, still surprisingly affordable
Microsoft's smallest tablet gets the smallest possible update but is still worth a look
By Luke Wilson • Last updated
-
Yes, Microsoft is still making folding phones. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has 5G, Snapdragon 888 and a better camera
iPhone 13 admittedly unlikely to be shaken
By Matthew Forde • Last updated
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 gets biggest upgrade in a decade with 120Hz screen, faster connectivity and more
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 debuts with best fleet of upgrades since 2014
By Luke Wilson • Last updated
-
A new Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow - here's how to watch
Let the speculation begin
By Matthew Forde • Last updated
-
iPhone 13 reviews roundup: people love the battery and camera improvements
Lack of 120Hz noted as disappointing
By Matthew Forde • Last updated
-
Nintendo Direct could happen this week, here's why
Nintendo never gives much warning, but evidence is mounting
By Ian Morris • Last updated
-
PS5 restock date confirmed by John Lewis
Shipment arriving in days
By Matthew Forde • Last updated
-
Sky might launch its own smart TV soon
Sky wants to do battle with streaming services
By Luke Wilson • Last updated
Buying Guides
Best computer speakers 2021: give your PC or Mac a serious audio upgrade
The best computer speakers elevate make listening to music, playing games and streaming movies more immersive
-
Best SAD lamps 2021: top light therapy lamps to brighten up dull days
Banish the blues and lighten your mood every day with the best SAD lamps
By Carrie Marshall • Last updated
-
Best lube 2021: top lubrication for everything you want to do in the sheets
When it comes to sex and masturbation, wetter is always better; these are the best lubes to ease the way
By Alex Cox • Last updated
-
Best adjustable dumbbell 2021: Bowflex and its rivals give you home workouts with less space needed
Pump iron and save space in your home gym with the best adjustable dumbbells
By Lee Bell • Last updated
-
The best MacBook for students 2021: all the Apple laptop options explained
Wondering what the best student MacBook is? We break down how the MacBook Air and Pro models differ, and what work they're best suited for
By Matthew Bolton • Last updated
-
Best monitors for MacBook Pro 2021 with top USB-C and 4K options
Find the best MacBook Pro monitor for you, from high-quality budget displays to pro-level screens
By Matthew Bolton • Last updated
-
Best external hard drives 2021: store your data with ease
The best external hard drives are right here, so you can get the extra digital storage space you need
By David Nield • Last updated
-
The best NAS drives 2021: backup, store and access your data from anywhere
The best NAS (Network Attached Storage) drives enable you to get your important files from any computer, wherever you are
By David Nield • Last updated
-
Best SSDs 2021: blisteringly fast storage that'll speed up your PC or console
Give your computer or console a boost with one of the best SSDs on the market in 2021
By David Nield • Last updated
-
Best external hard drives for Mac 2021: get more storage for your Mac
These are the best external drives for MacBooks, iMacs, Mac Pros and Mac minis
By David Nield • Last updated
Latest reviews
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) review: small updates, still top value
The iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) makes small but meaningful updates that keep the cheapest iPad ahead of the pack
-
-
Apple iPad mini (6th Gen) review: the small tablet reaches its ultimate form
The iPad mini 6 is what the pocketable tablet was always meant to be, thanks to its sleeker design, smarter features and powerful flexibility
By Matthew Bolton • Last updated
-
Xiaomi 11T Pro review: yet another fantastic mid-range phone
The Xiaomi 11T Pro is really good across the board but it won't blow you away with a stunning design
By Yasmine Crossland • Last updated
-
Nikon Z 6II review
A set of mini-increments make the Z 6II the affordable all-rounder full-frame mirrorless camera to beat
By Amy Davies • Last updated
-
MeacoDry Arete One review: a dehumidifier that is quietly efficient
MeacoDry Arete One is Meaco's quietest compressor dehumidifier. It's simple to use and very effective
By Paul Douglas • Last updated
-
Lumie Halo SAD lamp review: a premium option with smart styling and adjustable colour temperature
The Lumie Halo is two lamps in one – a light therapy lamp and a cosy table lamp too. Here's our review
By Carrie Marshall • Last updated
-
MSI Oculux NXG253R gaming monitor review: serious hardware for gamers
The MSI Oculux NXG253R has some class-leading specs
By David Nield • Last updated
-
The Crew: Mission Deep Sea board game review: an ingenious co-operative classic
The Crew: Mission Deep Sea adds clever twists to the traditional trick-taking genre of card game
By Matt Thrower • Last updated
-
Schotten Totten board game review: Poker-like fun for two players
Schotten Totten brings the best non-gambling parts of Poker for two players, in a very clever and cheap game
By Matt Thrower • Last updated
Deals
Best streaming service deals for September 2021
The best offers this month from Hulu, DIsney+, Paramount+ and more – all in one place
-
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now
Here's what to expect from Best Buy's Black Friday sale this year plus top deals you can save with right now
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Last chance to save up to 40% off at Office Depot
Save on desks, chairs and more with discounts of up to 40% on select products today only
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Smarty's superb SIM only deals are PERFECT for iPhone 13
Get unlimited data on a no contract SIM plan for your iPhone 13 now
By Robert Jones • Last updated
-
Best cheap Logitech keyboard and mouse deals for September 2021
Grab a Logitech keyboard and mouse on sale cheap with the best deals of the month
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Best cheap Secretlab gaming chair sales and deals for September 2021
Grab a Secretlab gaming chair for cheap with the best deals of the month all in one place
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Best cheap Razer keyboard and mouse deals for September 2021
Grab a Razer keyboard and mouse on sale cheap with the best deals of the month
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Best cheap Potensic drone deals for September 2021
Get a Potensic drone for cheap with the best deals and offers of the month all in one place
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Best cheap Ryze Tech drone deals for September 2021
Get a Ryze Tech drone for cheap with the best deals and offers of the month all in one place
By Troy Fleming • Last updated
-
Best cheap Holy Stone drone deals for September 2021
Get a Holy Stone drone for cheap with the best deals and offers of the month all in one place
By Troy Fleming • Last updated