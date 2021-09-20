What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event and how to watch

New Surface Pro 8, Surface Book, Surface Go and the Duo 2 smartphone are expected

Insights & Opinions

iPhone 13 Colours

iPhone 13 fuss makes me wonder if people got the upgrade memo

Getting a new phone every year certainly isn't mandatory

Phones

News & Features

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio oozes power and transforms into something exciting

The most powerful Surface ever

Computing
View More ▸

Buying Guides

The best computer speakers hero image showing the Audioengine A2+ being used with a laptop on a desk

Best computer speakers 2021: give your PC or Mac a serious audio upgrade

The best computer speakers elevate make listening to music, playing games and streaming movies more immersive

Audio
View More ▸

Latest reviews

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) review, showing the tablet on a table, in landscape mode, with the Apple Pencil next to it

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) review: small updates, still top value

The iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) makes small but meaningful updates that keep the cheapest iPad ahead of the pack

Tablets
View More ▸

Deals

Streaming sticks

Best streaming service deals for September 2021

The best offers this month from Hulu, DIsney+, Paramount+ and more – all in one place

Deals
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.