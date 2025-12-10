Spotify continues to evolve – starts to rollout music videos to a select few

Quick Summary Spotify has announced a new feature. It's music video offering should pull it closer to rivals like YouTube Music.

Spotify is starting to roll out a new feature which should catch it up with rivals like YouTube Music. That sees music videos appear more widely on the platform, adding an additional layer to the experience in the brand's app.

If you're thinking you recall something similar, that's because this was first discussed way back in March of 2024. The feature was in beta from there, but is now getting more of a widespread launch.

In use, the feature is incredibly simple. Supported content will have a 'Switch to Video' button between the album art and the name of the track. Once pressed, the album art will morph into the video, and turning the handset to the side will also display the footage in full-screen.

There are a couple of small catches, though. The first is that – perhaps quite presumably – the feature won't be available on every track right away. Instead, a limited catalogue from a select group of artists will be included, presumably with more to be added in the future.

The other caveat is that it's only available to Premium users in the USA and Canada. So if your account isn't linked to one of those two countries, for now at least, you'll simply have to watch from afar.

Still, it's good to see the brand attempting to keep pace with its competitors. 2025 has seen a so-called "Spotify Exodus", with swathes of artists and users leaving the platform over concerns around fair pay and CEO, Daniel Ek's funding of military technology.

If the brand is hoping to keep hold of its market share, it's going to have to offer a package too compelling to leave, and features like this might just be the ticket. Initially, it still feels a step behind offerings like YouTube Music, though that platform does have decades of music videos on YouTube to work with.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Baby steps, then, but steps in the right direction, for sure.