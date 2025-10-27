Apple TV gets a huge Spotify update with new features by the boat load

Quick Summary A new Spotify app is available for Apple TV devices now. Available to download from the Apple App Store, the new version of Spotify comes with a new, sleeker interface and several features to make it more intuitive to use.

Apple TV owners get a major update today, with Spotify adding a new look and a whole lot of new features to its tvOS app.

The new Spotify app has been rebuilt from the ground up for a faster, more visual experience. This includes music videos available to find and play within the app itself, and your own personal queue where you can change numerous settings and factors.

Perhaps the biggest change you'll see from the off is the visual one. The app has an all--new look that makes it more at home on the Apple TV 4K box. It enables you to easily find the likes of podcasts and videos from the homescreen, while you can control the entire shenanigans through Connect.

There are now Spotify DJ recommendations (using the service's AI DJ assistant), plus the ability to adjust the speed to playback video and podcasts, if you're one of those who like to skip to the most interesting bits.

Lyrics can now be viewed more easily from within the app, so you can jump into a spot of karaoke whenever you fancy. And the whole experience just feels a bit cleaner and more like the general Spotify experience you find elsewhere.

(Image credit: Spotify)

How to get the new Spotify on your Apple TV 4K box

The new Spotify app is available to download from the Apple App Store on the Apple TV box – and that's a global release, too. However, if you are expecting it to arrive automatically (with auto updates enabled) you might have to wait a little longer (until mid-November).

Basically, if you head to the App Store and download and install it manually, you get it much sooner.

