Sweden's super-small Hi-Res streamer is here to Sonos-ify your speakers
Better late than never – the svelte Streamplayer is finally launching this month
Quick Summary
First announced in early 2025, the Atonemo Streamplayer will finally launch in December.
It's an extremely compact wireless music streaming adapter for powered speakers and existing Hi-Fi setups. It can basically give your existing kit Sonos-style superpowers.
This spring, we reported on a fascinating little streamer that was about to launch. The Atonemo Streamplayer was then delayed for several months, but it'll finally go on sale next week (commencing 8 December 2025). And it could be the ideal upgrade for your older audio.
The Streamplayer is a very compact device – it strongly resembles a Zippo lighter – that enables you to stream high quality audio to your existing kit, such as older speakers, an amp or one of the best soundbars that lacks its own built-in streaming capabilities. It works with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.
There's no amplification on board (the device is far too small for that) so you'll need to connect it either to powered speakers or to an amplifier powering passive speakers. Once you do that you can stream via your phone to a single Streamplayer or to multiple ones around your home.
Streamplayer: key features and pricing
The Streamplayer is very small at 50 x 70 x 18.5mm, and very straightforward. There's a USB-C port for power, plus 3.5mm analogue and S/PDIF audio outputs – that's your lot.
It supports Wi-Fi 6 with WPA2 and WPA3 security and delivers audio at up to 24-bit/192kHz with gapless playback and a 10-band EQ, accessible via the companion app.
There appear to be some changes since the original product announcement. It originally promised Bluetooth with LE Audio and Auracast, but there's no mention of either in the spec sheet this time around.
The key competition will be devices like the WiiM Pro, which currently costs 50% more than the Streamplayer but offers additional options including Alexa Cast and Alexa Multiroom, and which is Roon Ready.
Another key rival is the desktop Audio Pro Link 2, which is currently discounted from the usual £220 to £130 and which offers a wider range of connectivity.
The Atonemo Streamplayer will be available later this month with an RRP of £99 / $99 / €99 (about AU$199).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
