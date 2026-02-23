Technics' newest turntable is a work of art – and I've seen it in person

If you're even remotely interested in the world of vinyl (and millions more people seem to be converted every year), then you almost certainly know to perk your ears right up whenever Technics makes an announcement about new products.

I was in the first wave to try its latest flagship earbuds, the stellar (and T3 Award-winning) AZ100, last year, and now I've clapped eyes on Technics' latest launch again: the SL-1500CS turntable – a slice of design I'm already a big fan of.

In typical Technics style, it's a stunning bit of industrial work that underlines just why the brand remains so iconic in the turntable world. As will surprise pretty much nobody, it also comes with a decent whack of a price tag: £1,099.

For that money, though, you're getting some super high-end features, including a bunch that Technics developed for more expensive models but has brought to a more accessible price point.

(Image credit: Future)

Chief among those is the ΔΣ-Drive, a drive system that eliminates noise to keep your music pure and clean. Vibrations are the enemy of vinyl sound reproduction, so anything that keeps them at bay is worth investing in.

For convenience, you also get a phono equaliser built right in, ensuring that you can keep the amount of external kit needed to a minimum. Really, though, it's all about that unbelievably classic design for me.

The aluminium die-cast chassis is significant (for lack of a better word). It's weighty in a way that's also crucial to dampening vibrations, but the classic silver look is just so desirable, and it should fit into basically any aesthetic, in my view.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Technics (and parent company Panasonic) says that the turntable will be available in March 2026, so it's just a matter of weeks away from going on sale. Don't be against this becoming yet another modern favourite of DJs and home disc jockeys alike.

That said, cheaper options do still abound, so whether this one hops to the top of your wishlist does depend a little on your budget (as always). Check out our top-three summary of the best Bluetooth turntables for more guidance.