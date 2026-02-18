This new turntable proves that size actually does matter

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Quick Summary
This new turntable proves that size really does matter.
It makes use of a longer tonearm, in a bid to reduce distortion.
There seems to be a real market for minimalist turntables right now. Gone are the all-in-one systems which mildly resembled a portion of the control panel from the Starship Enterprise – these days, it's all about simplicity.
That's a design ethos which can be seen very clearly in the new Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 turntable. From the first glance, the flat black slab topped with a sleek, metal-effect platter – acrylic, with an aluminium sub-platter – looks incredible, with a real sci-fi edge that is perfect for a modern space.
Atop the surface, you'll find a small, unmarked switch – presumably used to switch between different playback speeds – and the tonearm on the right-hand side. That's where a big part of the magic happens.
A longer 10-inch tonearm is used on this model, which is designed to reduce inner-groove distortion. That's crafted from a carbon-aluminium sandwich, which maintains rigidity and dampens vibrations for the ultimate sonic experience.
It's also fully adjustable in terms of azimuth and vertical tracking angle, for any audiophiles who want to really hone their experience.
The aluminium parts of this turntable are diamond-cut, which ensures a striking appearance, complete with clean edges. The use of metal in place of plastic or other, less durable materials ensures that the turntable can be made long-lasting, and more sustainable.
Elsewhere you'll find an acrylic dustcover which can hold itself open in every position, and can be removed in needed. There are also height-adjustable feet, which are damped to help reduce vibrations.
Priced at £999 / €1,199 (approx. US$1,350 / AU$1,900) this feels like a solid second turntable for most people. It's probably a hair too pricey for first-timers, but for those who've established their system and are looking to start making sleek, stylish upgrades, this Pro-Ject Debut Reference 10 is a great way of doing so.
