A Week on the Wrist with the Detrash McQ – proof that class and trash can co-exist in harmony

If you're a fan of watches, you'll almost certainly be aware of Detrash. A combination of heavy social media marketing and a genuinely brilliant story mean that these pieces are beloved by collectors around the world.

The abridged version of that story, for anyone unfamiliar, is that Detrash manufacture dive watches – like the Au.M.G. or the Midnight Sky – which are designed to do some good for the planet while also looking great. Their cases use recycled steel, while the straps are made from a material which recycles ocean-bound plastic. On top of all of that, they also donate a portion of their profits to charities designed to clean up the oceans.

Now, the brand has diversified its catalogue, with a range of dress watches and field watches. I've had my hands on the Detrash McQ, which is of the dressier persuasion. Can the brand make the leap from boarding to boardroom? Let's find out.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

First things first, let's talk specs. The McQ – named after Steve McQueen and inspired by his JaegerLe-Coultre Memovox – sits within a 38mm case crafted from stainless steel. That is made from 80% recycled materials once again, and is mostly brushed, with small lashings of high polish for contrast and good measure.

That case sits just 10.6mm tall, and is as slim as 8mm without the crystal on top. The result is a seriously delightful case to wear, which just melts away on the wrist.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The dial is a copper salmon colour, which is bang on trend right now. It looks great – simple enough to not get in the way, but offering fantastic interplay with light which keeps it interesting.

Inside the case is a Miyota 9039 movement. That's not an uncommon calibre to find in watches at this price point, and offers a decent degree of finishing from a tried and tested calibre. You'll get accuracy of -10/+30 seconds per day, and around 42 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Last, but certainly not least, is the strap. That's a synthetic leather called BeerSkin, which is made in conjunction with Budweiser from beer waste. It's a part of the new strap offerings from the brand, which we'll dive into more of in a separate article.

What's the Detrash McQ like on the wrist?

As you'd probably expect from those specs, the wearing experience is simply divine. Strap it on and the case instantly disappears under a cuff, thanks to the slim proportions on offer. There's little else you'd really ask of a dress watch, but it's still important to get this right.

Then there's the dial. This level of simplicity can be both a blessing and a curse, as things can often feel underdone without a little more to look at. Here, though, there's no such concern, with the brushed dial and box crystal playing with the light beautifully.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

For me, though, the real standout is the strap. You'd be forgiven for thinking it was something of a gimmick, but it's really anything but.

The top side really looks the part – you might argue that is falls down a little in terms of feel, but not by much. I've felt real leather that was less impressive than this. But the real cherry on top is the soft 'nubuck' on the inside, which is just divine. If you're looking for a strap that feels really luxurious to wear, this is the ticket.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Detrash McQ worth the money?

At £445, the new dress and field watches from Detrash are slightly more costly than the brand's divers. Still, it's not exactly a night-and-day difference, and I'd wager that the slight added cost is justified in the sheer beauty of the piece.

Affordable dress watches are hard to come by, for the simple reason that it's tough to make something look costly when it isn't. Detrash has pulled it off though, and in doing so has proven that it's significantly more than just a one trick pony.