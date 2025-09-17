A Week on the Wrist with the Benjamin James Watches Scarifour – Cartier class meets Genta styling

I've been a big advocate for the wonderful world of British watches for a few years now. This humble island nation has given birth to a wide array of fantastic brands making some truly stunning watches.

Recently, I've had the pleasure of test driving the Benjamin James Watches Scarifour Automatic. Something of a new name in the space, the brand is led by seasoned watch designer, Benjamin Adams.

Its focus is on smaller, classic case dimensions, and that's no more apparent that on its first piece. The Scarifour looks a peach right off the bat, but is it any good? Let's dive in and find out.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Benjamin James Watches Scarifour key specs

Kicking off with the dimensions seems fitting, as that's something the brand clearly prioritises. Here, the square case measures 31mm x 40mm. That's a more common method of measuring for square cases, as either on its own doesn't give the full picture – I'd wager that it wears similar to a 36mm case size in round case terms.

That also sits nice and slim, with a case height of just 9.5mm. Considering there's a full-fat automatic movement inside – a Miyota 9039 calibre – that's seriously impressive.

That movement offers 42 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. It also has no date function, meaning you wont have the 'ghost' position on the crown as some others do.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The case is crafted from 316L stainless steel, with a mix of brushing and polishing. The same can be said for the integrated bracelet, which fuses brushed H-links with polished centre portions. It's very reminiscent of the Patek Philippe Nautilus bracelet, and that's no bad thing.

Actually, there's a lot of Gerald Genta design nods here. The case and bezel both feature a twist on the octagonal shape which made his work famous, while the crown uses a heptagonal design in a bold, industrial style.

My review unit features the champagne salmon dial colour, which is just gorgeous in the flesh. There's a chevron pattern on it, too, which is tasteful.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Benjamin James Watches Scarifour like on the wrist?

From the first time you strap on this watch, you get a sense that there's something different going on. It's like the first time tasting your favourite food, or really flooring your car and hearing the engine roar like it never has on the weekly jaunt to the shops.

The way the light plays with the different layers of brushing and polishing around the case and bracelet is fantastic. The finishing overall is top notch here, and seriously punches above its weight.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Add in the neat case dimensions – smaller wrists will absolutely love this design – and slim case height, and there's a real dress watch cool about this model. The bracelet design does pull it back towards the sporty end of things, but it's definitely sitting on the classier end. I'd love to see it offered on a leather strap in the future.

In fact, despite the fairly obvious nods to classic watches like the Nautilus and the Royal Oak which are present here, my first point of association was the Cartier Tank. Perhaps it's because I've had a significant hankering for one recently, but that smaller, square-ish case shape really feels familiar.

Seeing the fusion of those two styles is absolutely magnificent, regardless. It's a real testament to the design work on offer that we can make all of these comparisons, yet still feel that the Scarifour has a personality all of its own. It's part of that story, not just a copy.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Benjamin James Watches Scarifour worth the money?

Here's the real question – should you spend your hard-earned cash on one of these? The model I've reviewed here costs £648 (approx. €750 / US$900 / AU$1,350), though there are different variants in the range which will get you either a little less expensive or a little more.

It doesn't really matter though, because this is honestly one of the best value for money watches I've ever tested. At a glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was several thousands of pounds worth of watch – it's beautifully designed, finished to absolute perfection, and has a personality all of its own.

This is the first design we've seen from Benjamin James Watches, but I certainly hope it isn't the last.