New A Lange & Söhne watch is a fusion of two of my favourite things

Quick Summary This new Lange 1 is my favourite from the brand. It uses the brand's Honeygold for the case material, and looks fantastic in the process.

It's almost Christmas, folks, and the lovely team over at A Lange and Söhne have left something incredible behind the door of your advent calendar today. To coincide with the opening of its new London location – a swanky townhouse in Mayfair – the brand has unveiled a killer limited edition model.

The A Lange and Söhne Lange 1 Daymatic Honeygold gives away its first bit of magic right there in the name. Honeygold is a gold alloy which is exclusive to the brand, and is renowned for its hardness and warm colour tone.

Earlier this year, at Watches and Wonders 2025, we saw the arrival of the Odysseus in Honeygold. Then, in the summer, we also saw a Honeygold Saxonia Thin. Now, the material is found on a Lange 1 for the first time since it first launched in 2010.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

This one is also a Daymatic version of the Lange 1. That offers a retrograde day complication down the left-hand side of the case. That's topped by the oversized date window, which has become this models signature, and sits alongside the offset dial and above a small seconds register.

That dial is crafted from 925 silver, and found in a beautiful chocolate brown hue. It's a colour which matches beautifully with the warm gold tone of the case, and is a really timeless pairing.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

It's also continued on the strap, which is described as taupe, but will be brown to you or I. It's an alligator leather strap, which is hand-stitched and features a buckle crafted from solid honey gold.

Case dimensions are impressive, with a diameter of just 39.5mm and a height of only 10.4mm. That should ensure this one wears brilliantly, and can even slip neatly beneath a cuff – something of a rarity for automatic watches.

There's no word on pricing, but with the model limited to just 250 pieces worldwide, I'd expect it to carry a decent tag with it. Even so, I'm besotted with this one. I've always loved the Lange 1, and Honeygold is my favourite case material in the Lange range, making this my perfect combination.