A Lange and Söhne launches two stunning watches to celebrate Concours of Elegance

Quick Summary To celebrate its sponsorship of the Concours of Elegance, A Lange and Söhne has unveiled two new watches. That includes a classy tourbillon, as well as a Richard Lange Jumping Seconds with a very trendy dial.

If you're not aware of the Concours of Elegance, you really should be. A true celebration of the finer things in life, the event takes place at Hampton Court Palace and sees some of the rarest cars in the world on show.

For those who aren't as interested in life on four wheels, the show is sponsored by the timeless German watch brand, A Lange and Söhne. For 2025, the brand has unveiled a pair of timepieces to celebrate its sponsorship of the event – and both are absolutely stunning.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

Up first is the A Lange and Söhne 1815 Tourbillon. Featuring a jet black grand feu enamel dial, the centrepiece of this watch sits at the six o'clock position. The tourbillon looks as elegant as ever here, and makes a real statement against the elegant black of the dial.

All of that sits within a 39.5mm case crafted from platinum, and sitting just 11.3mm thick. Just 50 examples will be crafted, each with an engraved number on the case back.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

If that doesn't quite suit your tastes, we also see the arrival of the Richard Lange Jumping Seconds. That model first arrived nine years ago, but the design on offer here is all new.

The dial might look like the trendy salmon hue we've seen all over the place in recent years, but it's actually crafted from pink gold. That offers a neat contrast against the white gold used for the case, and looks really classy.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

That model boasts a unique movement, which includes a range of added components to facilitate the jumping of the seconds hand once every second. On other mechanical watches, that hand moves a few times per second to enable the sweeping motion, and enabling the torque required to move just once per second requires some serious engineering.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne) (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne) (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

The model sits in a 39.9mm case, which sits a slim 10.6mm tall. That should make it particularly easy to wear over the course of a day, without getting in the way or catching on things.

The model is limited to 100 pieces, each of which is engraved with its number in the series on the case back.