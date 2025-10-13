New Jaeger-LeCoultre watch features a tourbillon and a stunning dial – but you probably won't get one

Quick Summary Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled a stunning limited edition watch. It features an enamel dial and a tourbillon, among other points of note.

When we think about the best watches on the market, Jaeger-LeCoultre is a name which will often make its way into the conversation. The brand is one of the most established in the Swiss watch industry, producing an array of fine watches which are beloved by collectors.

It's latest release is a new piece with a staggering enamel dial and a tourbillon complication. The Master Grande Tradition Calibre 948 is limited to just 20 pieces worldwide, and is a celebration of some of the most impressive watchmaking techniques to exist.

The dial, for example, depicts a map of the world crafted from multiple layers of champlevé enamelling. It's incredibly intricate and detailed, and is a full work of art all of its own.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The dial itself is flanked by a ring denoting the major cities of the world in each time zone. That's how the world timer function is read, and looks really classy here, with a slope that directs the eye to the majesty within.

The dial is also broken by a tourbillon complication at the six o'clock position. That details the seconds readout, and it another example of craftsmanship and fine watchmaking, with the complication still regarded as one of the most impressive in the industry.

That's all housed within a 43mm pink gold case, and sits 14.13mm thick. That's certainly not the sleekest dimensions you'll ever see, though when you factor in the sheer volume of complications, it's not half bad.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The movement inside is the brand's in-house Calibre 948 movement, and powers the hours, minutes, tourbillon and world timer functionality. That also makes use of a 4Hz beat rate, and offers 48 hours of power reserve.

You'll also enjoy 50m of water resistance, which is pretty commendable, even if the prospect of taking this anywhere near water is pure lunacy. Everything attaches to a dark blue alligator leather strap, which matches nicely with the hue of the dial.

Pricing isn't given – the brand simply state that pricing will be available on request. However, given the limited nature, impressive movement and precious metal casing, I wouldn't expect it to be cheap.