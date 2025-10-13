Columbia brings back '90s classic Bugaboot, but you'll have to be quick if you want one

Retro outdoor gear is certainly having a moment, but most reissues are “inspired by” rather than the real thing.

Oregon brand Columbia - who recently launched a Disney collection - has thrown its hat in the ring with its latest drop, only this one’s a bit different.

The company is revisiting its first-ever shoe from the early ’90s, the Bugaboot - a model that took Columbia from jackets into footwear and helped set its course as a more fully fledged apparel brand.

Called the Bugaboot 1, the shoe returns with a very limited release on 15 October, comprising just 1,993 pairs worldwide, each individually numbered and faithful to the original 1993 iconography.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Tidied up with tech

The original Bugaboot was a team effort from Columbia’s Gert Boyle, CEO Tim Boyle, and the late Peter Moore - the designer behind the first Air Jordan, with big roles at both Nike and adidas.

The 2025 version sticks to the same idea that worked back then - a duck-boot toughness with a more athletic feel. This time 'round, however, Columbia has added some innovative features such as Techlite cushioning for comfort and Omni-Grip for traction, so while it looks familiar, it should feel lighter underfoot but grip better in rubbish weather.

The brand has also kept the details tidy, too. The old badges and trims are back, and it ships in custom packaging with a matching box, keychain and printed tissue. And while it’ll appeal to collectors, it’s also a winter boot you’ll actually wear, not something to collect dust on a shelf.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Columbia)

Why it matters

The interesting thing about this drop is that Columbia’s footwear story basically started with this boot. It followed the Bugaboo 3-in-1 jacket and set the tone for the next few decades.

What's more, Peter Moore’s sons, Hagen and Devin, helped bring this reissue together, which makes it feel more considered than just some bog-standard retro drop. If you want a tough winter boot with a clean ’90s look and modern comfort, this one is deffo worth a look.

The Bugaboot 1 lands 15 October at columbiasportswear.co.uk and selected retailers, priced at £180 / €200. You'll need to be quick, though - those 1,993 pairs won’t last long.