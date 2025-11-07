The North Face’s new Basecamp range looks like a Nuptse jacket for your feet

The North Face has unveiled its new Basecamp Footwear collection, a rugged and stylish lineup designed to bring expedition comfort to everyday adventures.

Drawing inspiration from two of the brand’s most iconic pieces – the Basecamp Duffel and the Nuptse Jacket – the new range merges utilitarian durability with that unmistakable puffy aesthetic.

The result is a collection that feels just as at home at an alpine basecamp as it does navigating frosty city streets.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Each pair is built to handle winter head-on, combining robust Vibram outsoles for traction on snow and ice with insulating fills that lock in warmth.

Puffy quilting gives the shoes a distinctive look and feel, while waterproof construction and seam-sealing protect against slush and sleet.

Shot in Brosmetinden, Norway, by photographer Jamie Shipton Mourn, the campaign highlights the new silhouettes against sweeping Arctic landscapes, a fitting stage for footwear designed for the extremes.

Puffy but practical

The Basecamp range spans five key models. The Base Camp WP 200 is a snow-ready hiking boot insulated with The North Face’s 50/50 INSULATION and built with a waterproof EVA shell.

The Base Camp WP Mule is more of a walking shoe, featuring ThermoBall insulation and a fully waterproof, seam-sealed construction for all-day wear.

The Base Camp ThermoBall Mule offers a more casual take with a 100% recycled upper and a water-repellent finish.

(Image credit: The North Face)

For those who prefer a higher cut, the Nuptse Traction Chukka is a reengineered down-filled mid-boot inspired by classic TNF silhouettes, while the Nuptse Traction Bootie delivers a taller option perfect for post-adventure recovery.

Each design captures The North Face’s approach to modern expedition gear, with its tough, functional, and quietly luxurious details.

The new Basecamp Footwear collection will be available from November 4 at The North Face and retail stores. Prices range from £65 to £180.