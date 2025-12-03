Arc’teryx resurrects its most surprising pattern and the new collection is wilder than last year’s sell-out drop
Atomic and Arc’teryx expand the camo collaboration that fans couldn’t get enough of
After last year’s Grottoflage collection vanished almost instantly, Arc’teryx is returning for 2025 with a bigger, bolder capsule that extends the partnership with Atomic into new skis, goggles, helmets, poles and full alpine kits.
Grottoflage wasn’t technically Arc’teryx’s first camo moment, but it was the one that caught fire, helped along by an origin story involving an old hat and a beautifully weird mash-up of graphic camouflage and alpine geology.
The two brands are introducing an expanded collaboration that adds the Maverick 105 CTI Arc’teryx Edition and the Maven 103 CTI Arc’teryx Edition, the men’s and women’s freeride chargers ridden by Craig Murray and Tonje Kvivik, respectively.
Both skis carry the full Grottoflage treatment and bring Atomic’s engineering into step with Arc’teryx’s maker-led design language.
Through the fissures of form and function
Alongside the skis, the collection branches into a head-to-toe setup designed exclusively for alpine conditions.
Four Pro HD Arc’teryx Edition goggles appear in two fits, joined by the Revent GT AMID Arc’teryx Edition Helmet, Backland FR SQS poles and the Grotto Sabre and Grotto Sentinel apparel kits, each stitched with new variations of the camo pattern.
The look is cohesive, bold and intentionally graphic, but the promise is all performance, with both brands emphasising precision, protection and freeride-ready construction.
The visuals included in the press kit show the familiar dusty-rose palette applied across skis, outerwear and accessories, reinforcing the signature aesthetic across the expanded lineup.
A pattern with its own gravity
Arc’teryx notes in the release that the collaboration continues to be endorsed by some of the best freeride athletes in the world, tying the design back to the high-alpine environments that inspired it.
Kvivik calls the partnership a “match made in heaven,” leaning into the shared emphasis on creativity and expression alongside technical output.
Designed in North America and crafted in Austria, the gear straddles both brands’ core identities while giving fans another chance to get their hands on the pattern that sold out before many even had time to bookmark it.
Skis from the 2025 Grottoflage Collection will be available exclusively at Atomic, while the apparel will land at Arc'teryx.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
