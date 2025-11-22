This is Adidas' blisteringly fast trail super shoe that could dominate ultra racing in 2026

The Agravic Speed Ultra was already one of adidas TERREX’s most impressive trail running shoes.

I reviewed the first iteration and found it to be a rare mix of efficiency, stability and aggressive propulsion, especially on undulating terrain.

Now adidas has officially unveiled its successor, the Agravic Speed Ultra 2, and it’s shaping up to be an even more formidable long-distance option.

Dropping on 2 December, the Agravic Speed Ultra 2 is purpose-built for ultra-distance trail racing and has been refined with input from some of the world’s quickest off-road athletes.

It retains the familiar silhouette of the original but packs in upgrades across cushioning, grip and stability.

A shoe built to go further (and faster)

Adidas has switched to a softer formulation of Lightstrike Pro, creating a more cushioned feel without sacrificing the snappy ride that made the first version so effective.

Combined with the exaggerated rocker and embedded energy rods, the new foam should offer a smoother transition and better energy return over hours of running.

The Continental outsole now uses deeper 3mm and 4mm lugs to deliver improved traction across loose, rocky or dusty trails.

(Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

Adidas TERREX says the new design delivers a snugger, more supportive fit with improved stability, which should help keep runners locked in and confident when fatigue sets in and foot placement becomes less precise.

The shoe will make its racing debut this weekend at the UTCT races in Cape Town, where adidas TERREX athletes, including Robbie Simpson, who claimed a podium spot in the 55km race last year in the original model, are expected to toe the line in the updated version.

It’s not on sale yet, but excitement is already building. The Agravic Speed Ultra 2 will go on sale on 2 December 2025 for the recommended retail price of £200 / $225 (~€195 / AU$349).

For more info, visit Adidas TERREX today.