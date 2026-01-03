Govee’s new ice maker looks like it comes from the future – but the price will shock you

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has debuted its new GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro at CES 2026. The new ice maker has a futuristic design that can make up to 60 pounds of ice a day.

CES 2026 is kicking off next week, and if you’re at the show, you should definitely head over to Govee’s booth to check out its new smart home innovations. Its latest launch from GoveeLife, its smart appliance brand, is the GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro, a new ice maker which looks like it comes from the future – but the price will shock you.

2025 was the year of the ice cream maker, but the latest frozen craze seems to be ice making machines. The days of filling an ice cube tray with water and placing it in the freezer are over as Govee has just debuted its latest ice maker, building off its original Smart Countertop Ice Maker design and functionality.

The look of the GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro is futuristic and features a 4.45-inch LCD touchscreen, complete with an LED status bar. It has a dual tank capacity with a 2.2-litre built in tank and a 4.9-litre detachable tank. It can make up to 60 pounds of ice a day using its DC motor and high efficiency compressor, condenser and fan.

Speed seems to be the key driver here for the GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro. Aside from producing a huge amount of ice per day, it can do so in as little as six minutes, and its internal ice bucket can hold and chill up to 3.5 pounds of ice for up to six hours.

(Image credit: Govee)

If you love iced drinks or just like to have a consistent stream of ice cubes, the GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro is extremely handy, and its upgraded stainless steel evaporator can make nugget-like cubes that have an improved texture, and a rounder, denser shape.

What I was most impressed by was its AI NoiseGuard technology. Making and dispensing ice can get pretty loud, but the GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro has this AI feature that cuts out loud noises and operates at just 40 decibels. The GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro also connects to the Govee Home app for cleaning and refilling alerts and scheduling.

The GoveeLife Nugget Ice Maker Pro is expected to launch officially in late January , and comes with a price tag of $499.99. As of writing, UK pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet.

