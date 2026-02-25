De’Longhi quietly unveils new bean-to-cup coffee machine offering over 50 drink options

QUICK SUMMARY De’Longhi has quietly expanded its Eletta range with the new Eletta Ultra, a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine capable of making more than 50 hot and cold drinks. It also keeps familiar features like Bean Adapt grinding and the LatteCrema milk system, but adds a new focus on quieter brewing and a guided touchscreen interface. It’s available now from De’Longhi's online store for £1,149.99, though it hasn’t launched in the US yet.

De’Longhi has surprised fans this week by quietly launching a new bean-to-cup coffee machine via a newsletter email. The new Eletta Ultra joins the Eletta lineup alongside the Eletta Explore, which scored five stars in our full review back in 2024.

The Eletta Ultra is a fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine designed to make a wide range of hot and cold coffee drinks at home. It combines espresso, filter coffee and cold brew preparation in a single appliance, with more than 50 preset recipes available from the touchscreen menu.

Available to buy now from De’Longhi’s online store for £1,149.99, it’s also one of the brand’s more premium machines so far. It hasn’t launched in the US yet.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

In terms of design and usability, drinks are selected from a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen organised into seven “collections”. The interface can also suggest drinks based on the time of day or your previous choices, and it includes guided on-screen recipes for a few more unusual options – such as an espresso tonic – with step-by-step instructions.

It shares a number of core features with its predecessors. Like other Eletta machines, it uses De’Longhi’s Bean Adapt system to adjust grinding and extraction parameters to suit different beans, aiming to keep flavour consistent without manual calibration. Milk drinks use the brand’s LatteCrema system, which froths milk directly from the carafe and runs automatic cleaning cycles after use.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Where the Ultra differs is in its focus on quieter operation. De’Longhi says brewing can be up to 65% quieter than previous models, reducing grinder and pump noise during use. That’s a common gripe even with the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, so it’s a welcome improvement if it holds up during testing.