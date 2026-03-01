Roborock's new robot vacuum cleaner automatically detaches its mop when it’s not needed

QUICK SUMMARY The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is now available to buy in the UK, introducing the brand’s most advanced hybrid floor-cleaning robot yet. It's priced at £1,199.99 and can be purchasef from Amazon and Roborock's online store.

Roborock has launched its latest robot vacuum in the UK just days after unveiling its CES headline model. The Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is the brand’s most advanced hybrid floor-cleaning robot yet, arriving shortly after the Saros 20, which remains Roborock’s most powerful vacuum to date.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is packed with clever features designed to make everyday cleaning easier. One highlight is the new AdaptiLift chassis, a three-wheel suspension system that automatically lifts and adjusts so the robot can glide over carpets up to 3cm thick.

Another standout upgrade is automatic mop detachment during vacuum-only cleaning. This means carpets stay completely dry whilst the rest of your floors still get mopped, solving a common frustration with hybrid robot vacuums.

With 25,000 Pa suction, it sits comfortably among the best robot vacuums available, even if it doesn’t quite match the Saros 20. RetractSense navigation lets it slip under low sofas and furniture, whilst AI-powered mapping helps it avoid obstacles and clean efficiently without getting stuck.

The Multifunctional Dock 3.0 Hygiene+ also automatically empties dust, refills water, and washes the mops using 100 °C hot water for improved hygiene, achieving a claimed 99.99% bacteria removal rate certified by TÜV Rheinland.

