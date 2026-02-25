Ego launches new robot lawn mower lineup for complex gardens – and they're completely wire-free
There are three new models to choose from
QUICK SUMMARY
Ego has unveiled its new AURA-R2 robot mower range, designed to target complex gardens with wire-free navigation, AI obstacle detection and centimetre-level mapping.
Available from £1,799 from March, the lineup includes three models that cover lawns up to 6,000 m², slopes up to 50% and up to 40 different mowing zones.
Ego has introduced the AURA-R2 lineup, a new range of robot lawn mowers designed to handle complex or multi-zone gardens without the need for boundary wires. It instead uses Ego’s new PATH IQ navigation system – a blend of positioning, vision and AI technologies that allow the mower to understand and move through outdoor spaces with impressive accuracy.
It arrives at an interesting moment for the best robot lawn mower brands, with some – including Ego – leaning into more advanced mapping and complex-garden capability. Others, such as Husqvarna and its recent trio of models, are heading in the opposite direction, focusing more on simplicity and straightforward mowing.
The AURA-R2 range starts at £1,799 and will be available from March via Ego’s online store.
The AURA-R2 range includes three models – RMR1500E, RMR3000E and RMR6000E – designed for lawns up to 6,000 m² and up to 40 configurable mowing zones. Cutting height is adjustable from 20mm to 90mm, and the mower can tackle slopes of up to 50%, extending its use well beyond flat suburban lawns.
It looks like control and customisation are available both on the mower itself and via the Ego Connect app, which lets you monitor mowing progress, location and battery status remotely. Built-in security features include PIN protection, GPS tracking, geofencing alerts and remote locking.
The physical design also includes integrated headlights for low-light operation and a 180-degree front bumper to help navigate tight corners. An IP66 rating means it’s fully weather-resistant and can be cleaned with a pressure washer, whilst a rain sensor automatically sends it back to its charging station in wet conditions.
