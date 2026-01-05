Eufy’s new video doorbell has the most affordable and impressive AI features yet

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has unveiled its latest smart home products at CES 2026, including the Video Doorbell S4 with AI tracking and 3K resolution. Eufy has also debuted the Solar Wall Light CAm S4, a security camera, light and solar panel in one, and the Smart Lock E40 with 3D facial recognition.

Eufy has unveiled a whole host of smart home products at CES 2026 – and this is my favourite from the bunch. Its new Eufy Video Doorbell S4 might be its best video doorbell to date, and it could give Ring a run for its money.

Dubbed the ‘world’s first VR doorbell with immersive AI tracking’, the Eufy Video Doorbell S4 promises quite a lot. It looks quite similar to Ring’s selection of video doorbells, with its cylindrical shape and circular camera and button on either end which is a move away from its five-star Eufy E340 video doorbell .

Aside from its new design, the Eufy Video Doorbell S4 is packed full of intelligent features, including OmniTrack AI technology. The doorbell uses AI and radar and PIR motion sensors to detect people, and it can recognise faces by up to five metres.

The Eufy Video Doorbell S4 has both 180° horizontal and vertical field of view to cover every angle while eliminating blind spots. I like its auto-framing feature best as it ensures you can still see all the action as visitors or delivery people move in front of your home. It does this by zooming in and out and following them around – the camera, that is!

(Image credit: eufy)

With the Eufy app, users can customise the Eufy Video Doorbell S4 with detection zones and alerts so you only get notified about the really important things. It’s expected to launch later in the year, and has a price tag of £229 / $279.99 which is seriously affordable, considering its many features.

But Eufy hasn’t stopped there. The brand has also debuted its Solar Wall Light Cam S4 at CES which combines a security camera , outdoor light and solar panel in one. Solar panel accessories have become extremely popular for smart home devices in the past year, as it keeps your security products always charging and powered up, and the Eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4 is no exception.

Eufy has definitely added its best monitoring and lighting features to the Eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4. It has 4K colour night vision that illuminates everything even in low light, and its light bulb comes with multiple modes to keep your home bright and colourful – it even comes with different mood lighting options.

(Image credit: eufy)

The camera part of the Eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4 can be vertically adjusted by up to 45° to get a better view of your home. The integrated camera also looks pretty inconspicuous, so it can conveniently and quietly capture footage from just beneath the main light. It’s expected to retail for £179 / $199.99 when it launches later this year.

Last but not least, Eufy has expanded its smart lock offering with the Smart Lock E40. Compared to other Eufy locks, the Eufy Smart Lock E40 has significantly improved its responsiveness, and now comes with 3D facial recognition so it can scan pre-programmed faces quickly and hands-free to unlock your door.

(Image credit: eufy)

The Eufy Smart Lock E40 also has a built-in 2K HD camera which has head-to-toe views. It has a long lasting battery and a back-up battery for constant charge, and it’s compatible with many of Eufy’s own products, and other smart home ecosystems like Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home and Matter. It’s expected to cost $299.99, although it might not be available in the UK just yet.

Is CES 2026 Eufy’s best showing yet? I think it just might be.