Lockin’s V7 Max has the best battery life I’ve ever seen from a smart lock

QUICK SUMMARY Lockin debuted the V7 Max smart lock at CES 2026, and it’s packed full of intelligent charging and unlocking features. The Lockin V7 Max uses wireless optical charging technology to stay fully charged at all times. It also has a pair of cameras, so it can double as a video doorbell – but pricing and availability is being kept quiet.

CES 2026 took place last week, and it kicked off the year with new and upcoming smart home launches, particularly in the smart lock space. The best model from the event is the Lockin V7 Max, a mortise-style lock that has the best battery life I’ve ever seen from a smart lock.

One of the main reasons people haven’t fully upgraded to smart locks just yet is due to battery life. As a key (no pun intended) unlocking method is using your smartphone and app, many homeowners worry that if their phone dies, they won’t be able to unlock the door – hence why most smart locks have multiple entry methods to avoid this issue.

Another worry is the smart lock itself running out of charge and ultimately locking you out of your home. But Lockin’s new smart lock seems to solve this problem with its new wireless optical charging technology, dubbed Auracharge.

Lockin’s Auracharge technology works by charging the V7 Max smart lock wirelessly using an optical infrared beam sent from a nearby device that’s connected to an outlet inside your house. Rather than using wiring, the internal device sends a light beam directly to the lock which uses a small receptor panel to convert this light into power for the smart lock.

Lockin's Expensive Smart Lock Feels Like Something Out of Star Trek - YouTube Watch On

Essentially, this charging method – which works from up to four metres – means you don’t have to worry about recharging the Lockin V7 Max, replacing the batteries or setting up a solar panel for rechargeable energy. It’s completely safe too, and won’t have an effect on you if you stand in front of it – although it will stop charging if you interrupt the light beam.

Aside from its clever charging technology, the rectangular Lockin V7 Max has an integrated handle and a touchscreen at the top of the device. It also has two HD cameras with panoramic views, so the lock can double as a video doorbell so you can check who’s at your door.

Lockin has become known for its palm vein recognition, and the Lockin V7 Max has this feature, as well as finger vein and 3D facial recognition technology. The cameras have AI features that recognise faces for easier entry, and the lock is compatible with many smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lockin hasn’t announced pricing or availability for its new V7 Max smart lock just yet, but it’s expected to be available in summer 2026.