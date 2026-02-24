I’ve tested smart home gadgets for years – this is the easiest video doorbell to install

When you’re building a smart home, one thing quickly becomes clear – the easier a device is to use, the better. Smart setups can get complicated fast, so anything that’s simple to install, control and remove if needed is always a win.

The last time I talked about this, I highlighted one of the easiest smart thermostats around, the Aqara Radiator Thermostat E1. If you haven’t come across it before, it’s well worth a look, especially if you like renter-friendly tech that doesn’t require permanent changes.

That got me thinking about other devices where ease really matters. With so many video doorbells out there, I thought it would be helpful to spotlight the ones that are easiest to install and live with. If that’s what you’re after, you’re in the right place.

(Image credit: Ring)

For me, the simplest video doorbells to set up are battery-powered models. This avoids any hardwiring, which can be fiddly and sometimes off-limits for renters. Instead, you just remove the doorbell every few months to swap the batteries or recharge it, which is far less hassle.

Ring is one brand that really stands out in this category. It's already well known for making some of the best video doorbells out there, but it also has an accessory that makes installation even easier. The No-Drill Mount for Battery Video Doorbells uses strong adhesive to hold your doorbell securely, so you don’t have to drill and leave permanent marks.

It works with a range of Ring models, including Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as a few select others.

It’s also very affordable at £17.99 in the UK and $17.99 in the US on Ring’s store and Amazon. When you need to remove it, you just detach the doorbell from the mount and pull up on the adhesive strips to lift the mount off cleanly.

(Image credit: Ring)

So, whilst Ring doorbells are already popular for their features, this handy accessory makes them some of the easiest to install as well.