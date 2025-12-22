Subscription-free smart home gadgets explained: are there hidden costs?

After 2024 became the year that multiple smart home brands started increasing their subscription costs, it’s no surprise that many users began looking elsewhere. With brands like Ring included in those price hikes, the industry saw a noticeable shift towards subscription-free smart home gadgets – which actually made a lot of sense.

There are now plenty of brands that pride themselves on offering smart home users a more affordable way to stay on top of their home security, without being tied into another monthly payment. That said, whilst subscription-free sounds very appealing, there are still a few things worth knowing about, especially as some limitations or optional paid extras can be a little more hidden than they should be.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about subscription-free smart home gadgets – and whether they’re really as free as they claim to be.

What are subscription-free smart home gadgets?

Subscription-free smart home gadgets are exactly what they sound like – devices that don’t lock key features behind a monthly or annual payment. Once you’ve bought the product, you’re not expected to keep paying just to use the basics, which is a huge selling point in a world where subscriptions seem to follow us everywhere.

This usually means things like smart cameras that offer local video storage instead of cloud-only recording, or doorbells that let you view live footage and receive alerts without signing up to a plan.

Are subscription-free smart home gadgets actually free?

Not always – no.

When a smart home gadget is labelled subscription-free, it doesn’t usually mean there are zero costs involved. What it does mean is that once you’ve paid for the device itself, you can use its core features without being forced into an ongoing monthly payment.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most subscription-free devices actually cost a bit more upfront, because you’re effectively paying in advance for features that other brands drip-feed through subscriptions.

Some devices still offer optional paid upgrades – like extended cloud storage, advanced AI detection or extra smart features – but the key difference is that you don’t need to subscribe just to use the product properly. Essentially, subscription-free gadgets give you choice, which is why they’re becoming increasingly popular with smart home buyers.

3 subscription-free smart home brands we love

There are lots of excellent subscription-free smart home brands out there, and the list seems to be growing by the day. One of our absolute favourites is Reolink, which allows users to store footage locally and access most features without a subscription. We're also waiting to see whether its new ReoNeura AI system will be free to use as well, which we'll most likely find out about at CES.

Another great example –and probably the most well-known – is Eufy. Its security cameras and video doorbells are well known for offering local storage and AI-powered motion and person detection without mandatory monthly fees. Most models also let you view live footage, receive alerts and store recordings locally for free too.

Lorex is also worth considering, especially if you’re looking specifically for video doorbells with subscription-free footage storage. Lorex models are frequently recommended thanks to their reliable local storage options and high-quality video, all without ongoing monthly costs.