3 best new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Mar. 9-12)

When you're trying to cement your place as one of the best streaming services on the planet, there's no time for standing still. So, when you look at the upcoming slate of additions that are coming to the two biggest platforms out there, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you can see just how much time and money go into their respective content plans.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

If you're just hoping to figure out what you can binge this mid-week, though, to liven up what could be a slightly trying set of evenings, then you're in luck. I've checked out everything being added to both services, and picked out the cream of the crop: three top-class new arrivals that should make for a great suite of midweek options.

Scarpetta

Scarpetta - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 11 March

Nicole Kidman makes her return to the world of streaming this week, as the lead in Prime Video's interesting-looking new mystery series, Scarpetta. Kidman plays a medical expert who's spent decades giving her professional opinion on criminal cases, but might have a skeleton in her closet from the very start of her career.

Article continues below

It looks like she'll revisit a cold case that could throw up huge questions about her own past and those of some colleagues, and the trailer makes things deliberately ambiguous about whether she's going to be a good person or a secret villain. Finding out will almost certainly be a bundle of fun, though.

One Piece (Season 2)

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 10 March

Netflix has big plans for One Piece, but just like whenever a huge series like this releases, it's going to be a stressful week for its creators. They'll know that it needs to secure a pretty massive viewership straight away to justify the budget put behind it, and to secure another renewal to keep the series going.

Thankfully, the signs are positive – the show looks vibrant and fun, and fans of the manga and anime it's based on seem to really appreciate how faithfully it's mimicking the tone of the originals. That's easier said than done, for sure, and the second season looks like it'll up the ante even further with more action and zanier characters.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 11 March

Louis Theroux has become something of a journeyman since he stopped producing quite so many regular shows and series for the BBC. He's now a podcasting giant, unsurprisingly, since his interview style has visibly influenced a whole generation of younger broadcasters.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Teaming up with Netflix, this time, he's gone on a deep-dive into the world of the so-called "manosphere", taking a detailed look at the toxic male influencers who seem to be hell-bent on ruining a slice of young men. The topic clearly had more meat on the bone than some others, because the result is a feature-length documentary that promises to be revealing and hopefully reputation-ruining for some of its subjects.