The 9 best all-new sci-fi shows coming 2026 to Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix

The last couple of years have been massive for sci-fi success – we've been treated to many original shows and movies. But there's still plenty more to come on the best streaming services, as this 2026 list attests.

While there are loads of return shows incoming this year, however, this feature is focused exclusively on brand new releases – and series only, so any movies haven't been included in this collection.

So what sci-fi shows for their first and brand new season can we expect in 2026? There are some potentially massive ones incoming to the biggest names, from Amazon Prime to Netflix, Apple TV to HBO and more.

So, without further ado, here are the nine best new sci-fi shows to look forward to in 2026 – some have trailers, which feature, while others have far less tangible information about them and, quite possibly, could slip into the 'next year' release schedule.

1. Neuromancer

Neuromancer — In Production Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Apple TV+ – 'In Production', release date TBC

Apple TV's official teaser trailer gives us a full nine seconds of a rotating camera in a bar, before it cuts to neon signage saying that Neuromancer is 'in production' – which doesn't give us a whole lot to go on at this stage.

It's plenty to get excited about, though. For one, Apple TV has been an excellent producer when it's come to sci-fi originals (Pluribus springs to mind). For another, William Gibson's 1984 novel, on which the series is based is widely regarded as a masterpiece.

So what's it about? The novel is set in a future dystopian society, where a hacker is enlisted by an AI to undertake a major heist. It's a very cyberpunk-styled world, widely credited as among the first to lean on the notion of technological advances being to the detriment of mankind.

How that'll be depicted in Apple's hands, under show creator J.D. Dillard – who directs some episodes – we will have to wait and see. Late 2026 is a best-case scenario for this one, too, but it's yet another reason to stick with Apple TV.

2. Blade Runner 2099

Coming to Amazon Prime – 2026, exact date TBD

Seems there's a cyberpunk theme in the air for 2026, because it's not just Neuromancer getting in on the action. That other classic, Blade Runner, based on Philip K Dick's novel, is set to return for an all-new series, Blade Runner 2099.

Some huge stars are attached, too, including Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. There are no teaser screens nor trailer at this stage, however, but the general theme of a dystopian future and hunting down humanoid 'Replicants' is sure to remain key.

The visuals will be a huge part of this one, no doubt, with the neon-noir style of the previous movies creating a strong visual style that's much lauded – and surely part of the landscape that Amazon Studios and Brit director Jonathan van Tulleken – well known for Top Boy, Shogun, Misfits and more – will leverage.

3. Spider-Noir

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Coming to Amazon Prime – 2026 confirmed, release date TBD

Amazon News has the official inside info on Spider Noir – a Nic Cage-starring, almost Sin City-styled black-and-white noir that's inspired by the Marvel universe.

There are already fan-made AI-generated trailers online, but nothing official – only a single image (above) and promotional poster giving a glimpse of what to expect.

If you've seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, then you'll fully appreciate why this show is happening with Nic Cage attached to the role.

There's not much known about the show just yet, aside from a huge cast list attached to the project. Its first two episodes are directed by Harry Bradbeer – of Killing Eve fame – so it sounds like it's in good hands.

4. Wonder Man

Marvel Television’s Wonder Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Disney+ – 27 January 2026

Less speculation, more action – Disney+'s big-hitter, Wonder Man, launches imminently (before the month is out) and looks like a treat.

A struggling Hollywood actor, Simon Williams (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), is auditioning for a movie about superheroes – which, apparently, "everyone is bored of" – when he gets real powers of his own.

A reluctant superhero, with the support of Sir Ben Kingsley – playing Trevor Slattery, who first appeared in Iron Man 3 – this Marvel Cinematic Universe production looks like it'll mix action and amusement in equal measure.

5. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Carry the Legacy and Create the Future - YouTube Watch On

Streaming now on Paramount+

No time to wait for this one, Trekkies. The latest Star Trek show has already begun streaming on Paramount+, beginning on 15 January, with an episode being added weekly to the streamer.

It's a fresh take on the Star Trek proposition, focusing on young cadets who are training to become Starfleet officers. The usual 'school dramas' are obviously on the table, as the cadets struggle with rivalry and love interests.

The show is headed by Stephen Colbert, representing Starfleet Academy's "Digital Dean of Students", tasked with trying to keep some order among the youngsters. It's got all the elements of classic Star Trek – including some role reprisals by well-known stars – with a new-world twist.

6. Vought Rising

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Coming to Amazon Prime – 'late 2026 / early 2027' expected

While 2026 will also see The Boys season 5 air – the finale, which isn't included in this list as it's already well into its established run – Amazon has already confirmed that a spin-off show will follow.

There's rumour that it could make it out in late 2026, although with such close proximity to the main show's ending, next year may become a more likely air date on Amazon Prime.

The show is a prequel to The Boys, set in the 1950s, following Soldier Boy and Stormfront in the early days of Vought International. Was the corruption always so deeply engrained or will we see a different side of the superheroes?

There's very little information to go on at this stage, save for four still images of early castings – Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy; Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel; Mason Dye as Bombsight; and Will Hochman as Torpedo – to get you geed up for the show, when it eventually lands.

7. Lanterns

First teaser for ‘LANTERNS’.Releasing in 2026 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/DXJuYNtrXHDecember 12, 2025

Coming to HBO Max (assume NOW/Sky for UK) – late 2026 expected

That's right, a Green Lantern series is coming this year too. Part of James Gunn's DC Universe, Lanterns has only been teased via a short 11 second snippet – embedded above.

While it doesn't look especially 'sci-fi' from that teaser, this based-on-Earth cop drama – starring Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre) – is set to launch on HBO Max late in 2026, supposedly following on from the Supergirl movie.

These are no 'normal' cops, though: Jordan and Stewart are intergalactic cops with their own super abilities, from the Green Lantern Corps, as the show will no doubt explore. There are some months to wait to know more, though, but DC fans will be ready to eat this one up.

8. Stranger Things: Tales From '85

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Netflix – late 2026 expected

While Stranger Things officially wrapped in 2026, with the second part of its fifth and final season, there was no way that Netflix would leave one of its biggest successes there.

With the huge success of animation in recent years, that's the style adopted for this new show, coming later in the year.

It's still set in Hawkins, Indiana, just in the winter of 1985 – when Eleven was aged 13 and, as yet, not been captured by Dr. Brenner (which occurs the following year).

The new animation will fill that gap of time, revisiting the paranormal activity and worlds that made Stranger Things such a huge success – just in a new visual style. The Duffer Brothers, who created the original, remain attached to this show – so it's not a total chancer spin-off.

9. Assassin's Creed

Coming to Netflix – late 2026 possible, 2027 increasingly likely

Finishing up the list with another major videogame adaptation. Ubisoft's long-standing series is to be made into a live-action series on Netflix.

Revealed in July of last year, the show has been a longtime coming – and in development stages for years. It's now got cast attached, though, including Tanzyn Crawford, Laura Marcus, Lola Petticrew, and Toby Wallace as regulars.

While the videogame is set around a distinctive theme per game – accessed via the 'Animus', a virtual reality machine that reads a host's memory – the series has huge potential to explore this mechanism across many worlds and characters.

Little is know about the show's mechanics, however, as it's only a loose possibility that it'll air before 2026 is out – with 2027 looking increasingly likely a prospect. One to look forward to, though, if its handled well by the right team.