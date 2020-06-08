News
Latest news
Best cheap phones 2020: the best cheap smartphones
Get a great cheap phone deal and score top hardware and features at a budget price point
-
T3 Awards 2020: Whyte S-150C RS V2 burns the rest to reach the mountain bike peak
It's a 29er… but only when you want it to be
By Duncan Bell •
-
-
T3 Awards 2020 week is go! Here are ALL the winners so far from fitness to outdoors…
Which products and services are the ones you need in your life in 2020? Here's our pick of the best
By Paul Douglas •
-
T3 Awards 2020: it's lift off for Mavic Mini as DJI's midget drone is crowned King of the Skies
Stunning aerial footage for an incredibly low price
By Duncan Bell •
-
Get 3 months of FREE music on Deezer to share with all your family!
Make big savings on a Deezer Family account and get access to millions of great tunes for you and your whole family
By T3.com •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Specialized Roubaix Sport takes the yellow jersey as our most beloved road bike
The daddy of all road bikes has pro spec but is comfortable enough for mere mortals to ride
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2020: VanMoof S3 is the electric bike that this year was crying out for
The VanMoof S3 is theft-proof, idiot-proof, sleek, chic and effortlessly slick
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit ever for more intense activity
Charge 4 is also a very capable counter of steps and tracker of sleep, of course, but it's the more sweat-friendly functions that make it our winner
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Ryze Tello is untouchable in the Budget Drone category
For the second year running, the Ryze Tello flies away with the award for Best Budget Drone
By Ruth Hamilton •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Beats Powerbeats offer awesome sound and an unbeatable price
They're like Powerbeats Pro with longer battery life, no bulky charging case and a lower price
By Duncan Bell •
-
OnePlus Z specs leak and they're bad news for Google Pixel 5
The Google Pixel 5 looks like it is about to be beaten to the punch by the OnePlus Z
By Robert Jones •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Wild Country's updated Zephyros tent is a lightweight winner
The small but mighty Zephyros Compact 2 bags the award for Best Tent 2020
By Mark Mayne •
-
T3 Awards 2020: for runs and workouts nothing tracks as well as Garmin Forerunner 245
…Or the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, if you prefer to run footloose and phone-free
By Duncan Bell •
-
T3 Awards 2020: GoPro HERO7 White snaps up the award for best budget action cam
It's not the newest model, but if you're on the hunt for a budget action camera, the HERO7 White still can't be beaten
By Ruth Hamilton •
-
Jaeger-LeCoultre revives Memovox alarm watch – complete with mechanical ringing bell
New sapphire case back lets you view the hammer and gong in action
By Alistair Charlton •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Parley is a must for trail running enthusiasts
Adidas' Boost-powered trail running shoes come out on top at this year's T3 Awards
By Matt Kollat •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell waterproof jacket leaves the competition high and dry
Impressive performance plus eco-friendly credentials make the Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell a clear winner in the Best Waterproof Jacket category
By Ruth Hamilton •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells are the ultimate weights and DOUBLE Award winners 🥇
Do you even lift, bro? If you do, you should use the Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells in your home gym
By Matt Kollat •
-
Xbox Series X BOMBSHELL: Halo Infinite news hints at secret sequel
It looks like Xbox Series X owners are going to get much more than just Halo Infinite on their next-gen console
By Robert Jones •
-
T3 Awards 2020: Inov-8's Roclite G 345 GTX are a step ahead when it comes to hiking boots
Drawing on a powerful trail-running heritage, Inov-8 snaps up the award for Best Hiking Boot
By Mark Mayne •
