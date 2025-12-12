Xiaomi’s futuristic triple-drum washing machine is now available to buy – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has officially launched its Mijia Three-Zone Washing Machine Pro, a smart washer with three separate drums that can run multiple loads at once. There are two sizes to choose from – a 10kg version and a 14kg version. The 10kg Xiaomi Mijia Washing Machine Pro is now on sale in China for CNY 3,999 (around £425/$570), with a larger 14kg model available for CNY 6,499 (£690/$920). There’s no word yet on a European release.

If you missed it, Xiaomi held a huge launch event back in September where it showed off a variety of new smart home gadgets. There was a lot to take in – especially on the security side – but there was one product that immediately grabbed my attention more than anything else.

At first glance, the Xiaomi Mijia Three-Zone Washing Machine Pro Drum 10kg looks like a normal washer… until you look closer and realise it has three separate drums. Yep, that means you can wash three loads at the same time. Fast forward a few months, it’s also now officially available to buy.

In China, the 10kg Xiaomi Mijia Washing Machine Pro is selling for CNY 3,999 (around £425 or $570) via Xiaomi’s online store. There’s also a larger 14kg version available for CNY 6,499, which is around £690 or $920. Sadly, Xiaomi hasn’t said anything about a European release yet, but I’ll keep you posted the moment that changes.

The 10kg version has smaller mini drums (Image credit: Xiaomi)

In terms of design, the setup uses two small drums at the top and a larger central drum for bulkier loads, each with its own separate water channel so nothing cross-contaminates. They all have independent suspension systems too, which helps keep vibration and noise levels down.

On the bigger model, the capacities have been increased as well. The main drum now handles up to 12kg, whilst each mini drum can take 1kg instead of the original's 0.4kg.

The machine automatically dispenses detergent across all three drums to avoid residue, and you get a full range of wash cycles to pick from. It also works with Xiaomi HyperOS Connect, so you can control it remotely from your phone. Xiaomi’s new Super Electrolysis Technology also promises better stain removal and even whitening.

