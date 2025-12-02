Behold the TriFold – Samsung finally makes its triple-folding phone official, although not everyone will be happy

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has finally been announced – but only for a few select markets. The triple fold phone will be available from 12 December in Korea, and will then roll out to other regions, including the US. It's unlikely to make it to Europe or the UK.

Samsung has finally made its long-awaited triple-foldable Android phone official. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is a 6.5-inch handset that unfolds to a 10-inch tablet – and considering it's only 12.9mm thick when closed, it should still fit in a pocket comfortably.

We've seemingly been talking about the TriFold for many months – ever since the company teased it during CES in January, but now it's finally here. The only issue is that, unless you live in a handful of regions, you may never be able to buy one.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The device is launching first in Samsung's homeland of Korea – where it will be available from 12 December – and will then roll out to other markets, likely next year. However, only Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and US have been mentioned so far.

It's possible therefore that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will never make it to the UK or Europe.

It is also being pitched almost squarely at the business end of the market, which makes sense considering this is an early-adopter style of device. It will ship with six-months of Google AI Pro, for starters.

(Image credit: Samsung)

When unfolded, the TriFold is just 3.9mm thick. Its front and main screens are Synamic AMOLED, with the inner 10-inch display sporting a 2160 x 1584 pixel resolution. The outer display is 6.5-inches and 21:9. It has a 2520 x 1080 resolution.

There are three cameras on the rear – a 200-megapixel main wide cam, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel telephoto. You also get a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen, plus another 10-megapixel cam set into the inner display.

The TriFold runs on Samsung's custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, backed up by 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage depending on the model.

"Super-fast charging" is on board, with 45W wired charging and standard Qi wireless charging. The device is IP48 rated for water and dust resistance, and it comes with Android 16 and One UI 8 from the box.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, although you shouldn't expect to get much change from $2,500 (according to recent rumours).