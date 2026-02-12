Apple's iPhone Fold could spell the death of the flip phone – analysts suggest a new era of mobile is coming

Quick settings Analysts predict that book-type folding phones will surpass flip phones for the first time in 2026. The introduction of Apple's folding phone could be a major driver for this change.

In 2026, we could move into a new phase for folding phones that sees the book-type devices surpass clamshell and become the dominant format for folding handsets. The entry of Apple into the folding phone market is seen as one of the big drivers for this change in direction.

Since the introduction of folding phones around 2020, clamshell devices have seen larger shipments than book-type devices. There are a couple of reasons for this: the retro charms that come from the Moto Razr or Galaxy Z Flip phone designs, the smaller footprint, and perhaps most significantly, lower prices.

By contrast, book type devices have been bulky, expensive and lacking in usefulness. But according to Counterpoint Research, in 2026 we could see the relationship flip, with book-type devices taking a larger share of the market.

The research firm points to Apple's entry to the market as a maturation point: an 'iPhone Fold' is likely bring a lot more attention to folding phones because of Apple's reach, while the experience is also likely to have refinement that's not always been in place for Android equivalents.

While Google has been pushing for better use of larger screens (on both folding phones and tablets), we know from the iPad experience that Apple's developers seem to be more engaged on offering novel experiences on larger displays. The launch of its first foldable could accelerate that – with Android benefiting too.

As outlined by the analysts, there's a good reason for smartphone manufacturers to embrace larger folding phones and that's the increased average selling price. These phones are expensive, but it will be the acceleration of utility that justifies the cost – something that's been missing so far.

Counterpoint Research tells us that in 2025, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 saw greater shipments than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for the first time, likely helped by the refined form factor which is slimmer and lighter than ever before.

Apple is thought to be introducing a wider aspect of folding phone, no doubt with specific use cases deeply integrated into the software. That's seen rumours of Samsung following suit, with Motorola also recently announcing a move towards a book-type device too.

“As book-type foldables gain traction, differentiation will increasingly depend on software experience and ecosystem readiness. In this context, Apple’s expected entry reinforces the industry-wide convergence toward book-type foldables across OEM strategies and ecosystems,” said Liz Lee, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

It's expected that Apple will announce the iPhone Fold at its September event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, while there's speculation that Samsung will move to offer its own wider format device at its August launch event for new Galaxy Z models.

While Counterpoint Research is predicting that book-type devices will take a larger slice of the folding phone market, so far it reports that flip type devices have been growing up to 2025. It could be that that plateaus as the excitement shifts to larger devices instead.