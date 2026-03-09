Oppo's "zero crease" Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival gets a launch date, and it's remarkably soon

Quick Summary Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Find N6, and it will have a "Zero-Feel Crease". The phone is a flagship book-style folding device, but with the claim that the crease will be invisible from most viewing angles for a better experience.

Oppo is preparing to launch its next folding phone – the Oppo Find N6 – with the claim that this will be the world's first folding phone without a crease. The new phone is set to be announced during a "global launch event" on 17 March 2026.

"With Find N6, we have achieved a major breakthrough in hinge architecture and display materials," said Pete Lau, SVP and chief product officer at Oppo. "By introducing the industry's first Zero-Feel Crease, we are opening up new possibilities for what a foldable smartphone experience can be."

That's a bold claim from the Chinese brand, as the crease has been one of the big talking points in folding phones – not only because it feels obvious when swiping across that area, but it's a potential point of weakness too.

In reality, when I've been using the best folding phones I've not noticed the crease too much, but when they are darker, they tend to catch the light and show the unevenness. Oppo is using promotional images that appear more like a mirror finish, suggesting they are totally flat.

What else can we expect from the Oppo Find N6?

Oppo is saying that the Find N6 will have "seamless visuals and smooth touch response" before going on to say that it will stay "flat and smooth even after years of use".

(Image credit: evleaks)

Outside of the display, where expecting the Oppo Find N6 to be really thin, come with a 200-megapixel camera and be available in Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange colours. The latter features real gold on the hinge.

That all sounds great, but there's a footnote to everything that Oppo has told us so far, saying: "Zero-Feel Crease" is "typically not visible from most viewing angles" but that it doesn't means the crease is "physically absent" – so it will be there.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this might be potentially confusing (saying there's no crease before say there is a crease), it's clear where the company's focus will lie – and it will be great to see if any great benefits have been made in this area of design.

The most recent launches – the Honor Magic V6 and the Motorola Razr Fold – both had distinct creases in the display, as has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Oppo Find N6 is likely the device that the OnePlus Open 2 was expected to be based on before that model was cancelled.