Oppo claims its next foldable will be crease-free – teases image before MWC
We could be entering an all-new phase for book-style foldables
Quick Summary
Oppo has teased its next flagship foldable phone ahead of release, and it looks like it could have something others don't.
With no lines in the internal display on the image and a tag of "Smooth Sailing", could we finally see a creaseless screen on a book-style foldable?
Foldable phones are certainly nothing new these days. They've been kicking around for several years, with the original Galaxy Z Fold being the first consumer foldable phone in 2019. We’re now on the seventh generation of that phone, but there's also competition from multiple players, and even dual-folding devices now.
But despite huge improvements in folding phones over the last eight years, there's still one thing they haven’t quite been able to master: getting rid of the crease in the internal display. It’s been significantly reduced across various folding phone models, but if you’re looking for it, you'll still find it.
What does the teaser tell us about the Oppo Find N6?
That might be about to change. Chinese manufacturer Oppo has teased its next flagship folding phone, the Find N6, with an image of the internal display, super-slim bezels, and a horse galloping. And there's one thing missing – which is a good thing.
The horse presumably represents the new Chinese year, but it’s the words that give a little more away about this device.
The teaser is in Chinese, but according to 9to5Google, the words translate to "Smooth Sailing", which could suggest a creaseless display for the forthcoming foldable, especially given that the teaser's display image shows no lines.
Little else is revealed for now, although previous rumours have suggested the Oppo Find N6 will offer a 6.62-inch outer panel and an 8.12-inch internal display. This would keep it relatively similar to the Find N5.
Other upcoming foldable phones have been rumoured to be moving towards wider panels, such as the iPhone Fold, but that doesn’t seem to be what Oppo is looking at for this device.
There have also been suggestions of a larger battery capacity for the Oppo Find N6.
Nothing is officially confirmed as yet, but with Mobile World Congress to start in just a few days time, and a rumoured March release in China for this device, we suspect we will see more teasers soon.
