YETI tweaks its oversized Rambler mug with a subtle but practical redesign

YETI has quietly updated one of its most recognisable drinkware products.

The company’s Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug now features a redesigned handle to improve comfort and grip.

The redesign follows the recent introduction of the DuraSip Ceramic Collection, a range of ceramic-lined mugs designed to deliver a more traditional drinking experience while maintaining the brand’s rugged, insulated construction.

Article continues below

The updated Rambler model uses a thicker, more rounded welded handle that makes the large mug easier to carry, particularly when it’s filled to the brim with coffee, water or iced drinks.

On the product page, YETI describes the new handle as providing “a solid grip,” reinforcing the idea that the tweak is about usability rather than aesthetics.

The Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug still features the old handle (Image credit: YETI)

Interestingly, the Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug still features the old, thinner handle, which I can only assume will eventually go away; for now, though, you'll have to grip it a lot harder when it's full.

Apart from the handle, the mug remains largely unchanged.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug is still built from 18/8 stainless steel and uses YETI’s familiar double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours.

It also comes with a reusable straw lid, is dishwasher-safe, and features a tapered base designed to fit most car cup holders.

(Image credit: YETI)

The oversized mug sits in the same category as large travel tumblers that have become hugely popular in recent years, most notably Stanley’s viral Quencher.

YETI’s Rambler line has always leaned more toward durability and outdoor use, so tweaks like a sturdier handle make sense for a product designed to travel from the campsite to the commute.

The updated Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug is available now in a range of core and seasonal colours. Pricing in the US starts at $42.

In the UK, the 35 oz Straw Mug is still listed with the old handle and sells for £42.

The mug is available in the new Ridgeline colourway in the US.