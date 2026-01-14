'The quiet strength of a Swiss glacier': Victorinox brings Alpine cool to its most popular knife range
The Alox Limited Edition 2026 arrives in a serene new Glacial Blue finish
Victorinox has unveiled the latest instalment of its highly anticipated Alox Limited Edition series for 2026, this time cloaked in a striking Glacial Blue finish.
Marking the twelfth iteration of the limited-edition line-up, the new colourway captures a mood of calm and clarity.
According to Victorinox, the tone “evokes the serene power of Alpine ice,” while reflecting “the Swiss precision and intelligent capability inherent in all our pocket knives.”
In the brand’s words, "Glacial Blue denotes calm, focus and strength."
The limited collection comprises three classic pocket knife models dressed in the new hue, each finished with Victorinox’s signature ribbed Alox-anodised aluminium scales for durability, grip and unmistakable style.
Classic SD is the compact everyday carry favourite, packing essential tools like a blade, scissors, nail file and key ring into a tidy profile.
Pioneer X sits in the middle of the range with a broader toolkit, from a large blade and can opener to bottle opener, screwdrivers and wire stripper, making it a versatile all-rounder.
At the larger end, Evoke Alox blends traditional knife utility with modern touches like a removable thumb stud and carry clip, offering a robust blade and ergonomic handling for outdoor tasks and everyday use alike.
Alpine calm, pocket sized
The Alox range has been a cult favourite since its reintroduction, blending practical everyday utility with a refined aesthetic.
Unlike traditional Swiss Army Knife finishes, Alox’s textured aluminium skins wear beautifully over time and lend a more understated, tool-centric look.
This quality helped make last year’s collection a hit among gear lovers and everyday carry fans alike.
This year’s limited edition continues that tradition, offering fans a fresh colourway that feels seasonal yet versatile enough to carry year-round.
As with past limited runs, availability is expected to be limited and sell out fast.
You can explore the new 2026 Alox Limited Edition on Victorinox’s site and see the full range of included models.
