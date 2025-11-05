Victorinox just reinvented the Swiss Army Knife for the everyday carry generation

Victorinox has just launched its new Alox Refined Collection, a trio of pocket knives that blend the brand’s traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design touches.

The new range, consisting of the Onefold, Synergy and Synergy X, features anodised aluminium oxide (Alox) handles with skeletonised cut-outs, integrated carry clips and, for the first time on these compact models, locking blades.

With their refined profiles and updated ergonomics, these new knives clearly aim to appeal to the everyday carry crowd as much as to long-time Victorinox fans, and even those looking for a premium camping knife that balances function with form.

Stepping into EDC territory

Each model in the range serves a slightly different purpose. The Onefold is the purist’s choice, packing only a single locking blade and clip for the cleanest, most compact carry.

The Synergy adds versatility with nine tools, including screwdrivers, a nail file, and a bottle opener.

At the top end, the Synergy X expands that lineup further with precision scissors, taking the total to ten functions.

Image 1 of 3 Synergy X (Image credit: Victorinox) Synergy (Image credit: Victorinox) Onefold (Image credit: Victorinox)

All three share the new Alox Refined design language, such as the machined aluminium handles with distinctive skeletal detailing, which reduces weight while enhancing grip.

The addition of a pocket clip is another first for Victorinox, making these knives easier to carry day to day.

Small upgrades, big impact

The new collection marks one of Victorinox’s most notable design updates in years.

The inclusion of a locking blade moves these tools closer to the dedicated EDC category, and the refreshed form factor suggests the brand is listening closely to a new generation of users who value minimalist function and modern aesthetics.

Prices start at around $56 / £49 / €49 for the Onefold, rising to $78 / £69 / €69 for the Synergy and $96 / £85 / €85 for the Synergy X.

All three are available now from Victorinox UK, Victorinox US and authorised retailers.

[via New Atlas]