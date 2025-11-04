Helinox's new bag line took over a decade to design – and it’s already 35% off ahead of Black Friday

Helinox is best known for its lightweight camping chairs (and camping beds), but the brand’s latest launch has been in the works for over a decade.

The new TERG collection – short for Trial and Error Research Group – represents years of behind-the-scenes experimentation by Helinox’s designers and engineers.

After countless prototypes and false starts, it’s finally ready for the world, and in an unexpected move, it’s 35% off from launch through 16 November.

A decade of trial and error

TERG was first whispered about in the early 2010s when Helinox CEO Young Lah began designing a daypack for his own travels.

Fifteen trials and four major redesigns later, that pack became the blueprint for an entire line of urban carry gear.

Every model is born from the same obsessive process (nine out of ten designs never make it past the prototype stage), resulting in minimalist silhouettes that hide deep technical thinking.

The debut lineup spans rugged daypacks, cross-body bags and pouches built from premium materials such as 1000D Cordura, WWII-era parachute fabrics and waterproof YKK zippers.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Helinox) (Image credit: Helinox) (Image credit: Helinox) (Image credit: Helinox)

The V2 Daypack includes a clever bottom compartment for shoes or gym gear, while the 3-Way Bag morphs from backpack to briefcase to crossbody with a single zip.

Even smaller pieces like the Waist Bag feature EVA reinforcement and magnetic buckles, touches normally reserved for expedition gear.

“TERG provides a canvas for our team to blend styles, from high-fashion to streetwear,” said Lah. “Introducing it globally is an absolute honour.”

The Helinox TERG collection is available now at Helinox US and will land on Amazon later this month – international availability TBC.

Prices range from $30 to $160 before the 35% launch discount, with all products covered by Helinox’s five-year warranty.