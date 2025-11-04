Helinox's new bag line took over a decade to design – and it’s already 35% off ahead of Black Friday
The new TERG range brings years of design experimentation to your daily commute, with a pre-Black Friday twist
Helinox is best known for its lightweight camping chairs (and camping beds), but the brand’s latest launch has been in the works for over a decade.
The new TERG collection – short for Trial and Error Research Group – represents years of behind-the-scenes experimentation by Helinox’s designers and engineers.
After countless prototypes and false starts, it’s finally ready for the world, and in an unexpected move, it’s 35% off from launch through 16 November.
A decade of trial and error
TERG was first whispered about in the early 2010s when Helinox CEO Young Lah began designing a daypack for his own travels.
Fifteen trials and four major redesigns later, that pack became the blueprint for an entire line of urban carry gear.
Every model is born from the same obsessive process (nine out of ten designs never make it past the prototype stage), resulting in minimalist silhouettes that hide deep technical thinking.
The debut lineup spans rugged daypacks, cross-body bags and pouches built from premium materials such as 1000D Cordura, WWII-era parachute fabrics and waterproof YKK zippers.
The V2 Daypack includes a clever bottom compartment for shoes or gym gear, while the 3-Way Bag morphs from backpack to briefcase to crossbody with a single zip.
Even smaller pieces like the Waist Bag feature EVA reinforcement and magnetic buckles, touches normally reserved for expedition gear.
“TERG provides a canvas for our team to blend styles, from high-fashion to streetwear,” said Lah. “Introducing it globally is an absolute honour.”
The Helinox TERG collection is available now at Helinox US and will land on Amazon later this month – international availability TBC.
Prices range from $30 to $160 before the 35% launch discount, with all products covered by Helinox’s five-year warranty.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
