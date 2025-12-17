IKEA’s Bang & Olufsen-alike speakers are now available to buy – here's how much they cost
Each version is available to buy now from IKEA’s online store
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA’s colourful new speaker collection is now officially available to buy. Based on the minimalist SOLSKYDD range but reimagined with bold colours and playful patterns, the lineup includes three round Bluetooth speakers in portable, medium and wall-mounted designs.
Whilst the lamp speakers announced alongside them aren’t on sale just yet, all of the speaker models can now be picked up from IKEA’s online store.
It was only a few weeks ago that IKEA teamed up with designer Tekla Evelina Severin on a bold, colourful new collection that focuses on speakers and lighting. From the moment it was announced, it felt like the kind of launch that was going to be very popular, and now, just weeks later, it looks like we were right.
All of the speaker products from the launch are now (excitingly) available to buy, so I thought it’d be helpful to round up all the prices in one place so you know exactly what you’re working with.
In case you need a quick refresher, the collection includes a set of speakers based on IKEA’s existing SOLSKYDD family, which usually sticks to a minimalist white look. The Teklan versions, however, are far more playful.
There are three round Bluetooth speakers in total, including a small, portable orange option with a punchy pattern, a medium-sized green version featuring beige and brown diagonal stripes, and a larger, wall-mounted model in a textured orange finish that can be paired with a screen for a more statement look.
Each version is available to buy now from IKEA’s online store, and you'll find UK and US pricing below.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
UK
US
SOLSKYDD speaker (small – orange)
£29
$80
SOLSKYDD speaker (medium – green and brown)
£50
$100
SOLSKYDD speaker (large – orange)
£80
$140
At the time of the original announcement, IKEA also revealed the KULGLASS lamp speakers and a reimagined version of the classic FADO lamp, complete with a spotted pattern. Unfortunately, those pieces aren’t available to buy just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as they arrive.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.