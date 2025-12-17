IKEA’s Bang & Olufsen-alike speakers are now available to buy – here's how much they cost

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA’s colourful new speaker collection is now officially available to buy. Based on the minimalist SOLSKYDD range but reimagined with bold colours and playful patterns, the lineup includes three round Bluetooth speakers in portable, medium and wall-mounted designs. Whilst the lamp speakers announced alongside them aren’t on sale just yet, all of the speaker models can now be picked up from IKEA’s online store.

It was only a few weeks ago that IKEA teamed up with designer Tekla Evelina Severin on a bold, colourful new collection that focuses on speakers and lighting. From the moment it was announced, it felt like the kind of launch that was going to be very popular, and now, just weeks later, it looks like we were right.

All of the speaker products from the launch are now (excitingly) available to buy, so I thought it’d be helpful to round up all the prices in one place so you know exactly what you’re working with.

In case you need a quick refresher, the collection includes a set of speakers based on IKEA’s existing SOLSKYDD family, which usually sticks to a minimalist white look. The Teklan versions, however, are far more playful.

(Image credit: IKEA)

There are three round Bluetooth speakers in total, including a small, portable orange option with a punchy pattern, a medium-sized green version featuring beige and brown diagonal stripes, and a larger, wall-mounted model in a textured orange finish that can be paired with a screen for a more statement look.

Each version is available to buy now from IKEA’s online store, and you'll find UK and US pricing below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 UK US SOLSKYDD speaker (small – orange) £29 $80 SOLSKYDD speaker (medium – green and brown) £50 $100 SOLSKYDD speaker (large – orange) £80 $140

At the time of the original announcement, IKEA also revealed the KULGLASS lamp speakers and a reimagined version of the classic FADO lamp, complete with a spotted pattern. Unfortunately, those pieces aren’t available to buy just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as they arrive.