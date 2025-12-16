This new CD Player puts your old Sony Walkman to shame

Quick Summary This CD player definitely isn't like your old Walkman. The Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube is a high-end player for audio aficionados.

If you're an audio lover seeking the highest possible audio quality in a physical format, CDs are your friend. The uncompressed audio quality of the format has been loved for years, and is finding itself in the midst of a resurgence led by similar formats like vinyl and cassette tapes.

Now, Pro-Ject has unveiled a new CD player for the most discerning of audiophiles. The CD Box RS2 Tube is a luxurious box designed to give your CD collection the life it deserves.

A suite of I/O options on the rear panel ensure it's ready to slot into your existing hi-fi setup with ease. You'll find a pair of balanced XLRs and an unbalanced RCA output, as well as optical and co-axial outs for good measure.

The unit is built around a high-precision mechanism from Suos, which is constructed from aluminium. That's designed to minimise vibrations and mechanical interference, for pristine playback.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

One of the central features – and part of the name – of the RS2 Tube, is the tube output stage. That uses a pair of E88CC's in the output, to enrich the signal with warmth and analogue musicality.

It also packs in a carefully selected digital-to-analogue converter, which has been picked out for its analogue-like character. That also ensures that you can connect directly to an amplifier expecting an analogue signal, but also offers digital outputs for connecting to an external DAC.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Users can pick between black and silver finishes, while a minimalist – almost industrial-looking – LCD on the front panel shows off the track, time and CD-text information. Each unit is also handmade in Europe, and comes complete with a matching aluminium remote control.

Priced at £1,749 / €1,990 (approx. US$2,350 / AU$3,550), this certainly isn't cheap. Still, if you're concerned with the higher end of audio and want a dedicated setup for your CDs, this is a great option.