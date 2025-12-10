The Hi-Res player to revitalise your CD collection is now available – and surprisingly affordable

Quick Summary The FiiO DM15 R2R is a portable and desktop CD player that doubles as a DAC. It also adds Bluetooth streaming for headphones and wireless speakers. Available now, it's reassuringly affordable at £249 / €269 / $269.

We're quite intrigued by the FiiO DM15 R2R portable CD player and DAC, which was launched in the US last week. Now it's available in the UK for a very competitive price – just £249.

In Europe it's €269 and in the US it's $269, so hardly breaks the bank – especially considering the tech inside. The equivalent in Australian dollars is around AU$499.

The DM15 R2R is a compact CD player that can be moved around the home and comes in a choice of four finishes, although initially only the silver and red versions will be available – the black and white models will follow shortly.

In addition to its CD playback capabilities, the DM15 is also a resistor ladder DAC, a headphone amp, and a Bluetooth transmitter in one, making it a useful upgrade for both digital devices and Hi-Fi setups.

(Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO DM15 R2R: key features

The player works in two modes. It can be run on battery power for up to seven hours, courtesy of its 4,700mAh rechargeable battery. And in can be used in desktop mode hooked up to the mains.

That latter option boosts the maximum headphone output, enabling you to drive more demanding headphones. There are 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm outputs for wide headphone and IEM compatibility.

The DM15 also features FiiO's custom-designed R2R DAC, which is a four-channel, 24-bit resistor-array converter that promises precise and warm audio from CDs and digital files. These are supported at up to 384kHz/32-bit PCM and DSD256.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can use the DM15 as a CD ripper too, converting tracks to WAV format and sending them to a connected PC or Mac.

In addition to its wired headphone support, the deck has Bluetooth wireless capabilities, with support for aptX, aptX Adaptive and aptX HD. And it can transmit audio from CD and from its USB inputs.

The FiiO DM15 R2R is available now in the UK from AMP3 – you'll need to check your local resellers for more outlets.