Nothing's new phone is the right side of a 90s colour explosion

Quick Summary Nothing has unveiled its Community Edition phone for 2025 and it's a teal-flavoured special edition of the Phone (3a). Only 1,000 handsets have been made, so you'll have to register your interest before finding out whether you're lucky enough to purchase one.

Nothing recently revealed plans to introduce one last phone in 2025 – the Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition. And now it's here, it'll certainly turn heads.

Created in collaboration with four emerging designers, with each focusing on a different aspect of the device, the handset has a 90s aura to it. And, while it will be on general sale from 12 December, only 1,000 units have been made, so it is extremely limited edition.

You are invited to pre-register your interest in the special version of the Phone (3a), with successful customers being informed when the sales period starts. There will be come handsets available in select retail stores too, which will be listed on Nothing's dedicated website.

The hardware elements of the phone, including the look of the teal rear panel, were submitted by Emre Kayganaci, while the Jad Zock's ideas were adopted for its lock screen clock and wallpaper design.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The other contributors chosen for the overall package were Sushruta Sarkar, who supplied the marketing imagery, while Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond created a set of specially designed dice, which act as an accessory.

Each of the winners received a £1,000 cash prize from Nothing.

In terms of the handset itself, the technology is the same as the existing Nothing Phone (3a) model – it's the look and design that's different. That means you get a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, three-camera unit on the rear (50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel telescope, and 8-megapixel ultrawide), and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip running the show.

It's very reasonably priced too, even though it's a special edition version. You can expect to pay just £379 / €379 / ₹28,999 / ¥59,800. And if you like in the UK and want to be one of the first in the world to get one, the Nothing Store in London's Soho will have stock available to purchase from 11am GMT this coming Saturday, 13 December.