Retro gamers rejoice – the original ZX Spectrum is getting its biggest refresh in over 40 years
The Spectrum Collector's Edition looks resplendent in white – and there's the return of an 80s favourite accessory
Quick Summary
Retro Games has created an all-white version of its faithful ZX Spectrum re-release.
The Spectrum Collector's Edition is available to pre-order now for a mid-2026 release and includes a version of the famous thermal printer.
For me, one of the biggest retro gaming re-releases in recent times is The Spectrum – a modern-day remake of the British computer that effectively started it all.
Designed to look and feel like the original ZX Spectrum – rubber keys and all – it comes with 48 classic games built in and can run any others you can find online. Plus, it outputs video via HDMI in 720p. Its even available in a hidden Black Friday deal right now.
The Spectrum is a faithful recreation of the 80s classic computer, complete with 48 games preinstalled.
However, if you want to go that extra mile and have something more special, a new version of The Spectrum is on its way in time for next summer, that goes further than even the original machine.
The Spectrum Collector's Edition is being created in partnership between Retro Games Limited and Plaion Replai, and turns the classic computer white. You still get the rubber keys and original form factor, but in a colourway not seen before.
In addition, the bundle contains an all-white version of the QuickShot II joystick – which was the original inspiration for the Golden GamesMaster Joystick prize in the 90s Channel 4 TV show.
And even better than that, Retro Games has built a modern version of the original ZX Spectrum thermal printer. I had one of those back in the day, which used silver paper that turned black when heat was applied. Placing it by a radiator for Christmas morning wasn't the best idea Santa had.
A USB stick styled after the Sinclair Microdrive is also included, which comes preloaded with Fusion Paint. And you get a spiral-bound manual and Collector's Edition of Crash magazine, too.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
This wonderful collection of exclusively-coloured devices will be available from 26 June 2026, and will be priced above the standard model. It's available for pre-order now on Plaion's website for £199.99 / €229.99 (around $263 / AU$404).
Sadly, that means I can't recreate my Christmas morning of 1982 this year, but at least the printer paper might survive a bit longer.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
