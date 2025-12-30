LG takes on Samsung with new TV 'developed with museum curators'

Quick summary LG has revealed its Gallery TV model, complete with anti-glare panel, that's been designed in tandem with museum curators – for a -gallery-like viewing experience at home. The set, available in 55- or 65-inch sizes, also provides access to LG's Gallery+ service, which delivers over 4,500 works of art for viewing when you're not watching live-action.

The world's largest technology show, CES 2026, is just around the corner – taking place from 6 January – and it's a typical industry showcase of the latest tech, especially the best new TVs.

Ahead of the show, LG has revealed its next-gen hand in the anti-glare TV category, taking on Samsung's "Glare Free" TV technology with its latest LG Gallery TV series – designed to act like a 'canvas' on your wall.

It's a big statement, one that's gone to the max during its development stages, utilising 'museum curators' to ensure its gallery status is qualified when it comes to negating reflections and glare from the panel.

The new TV range also provides access to LG's Gallery+ service, a collection of art and visuals that spans more than 4,500 pieces – for display when you're not watching live-action television or the best streaming services.

(Image credit: LG)

The set's Gallery Mode is designed to optimise colour and brightness 'to reproduce the visual texture of original masterpieces ... for an art-like viewing experience'. The TV is always reading ambient light to maintain a baseline visual throughout the day, whatever outside brightness is doing.

While LG is well-known for creating many of the best OLED TVs – with new models also expected for CES 2026 – but the Gallery TV is a Mini-LED set by design. The company has long been making high-end versions of these, too.

The TV will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, featuring a flush-mount design for wall-mounting and, much like Samsung's The Frame series, customisable clip-on magnetic frames – so you can customise to your personal taste, making the TV look more like a framed painting, if you so wish.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It already looks as though 2026 is hotting up to be a hotbed of new TV technology and advances then, with CES the spark early in the year to showcase what's coming. Don't expect Samsung to be quiet, though, with its latest glare-negation technology also expected.

Today's best LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 deals bundle $1,599.99 $999.99 View $1,796.99 $1,546.99 View $2,599 $1,596.99 View Show more