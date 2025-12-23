Who said OLED was dead – LG's new tech could take it to a whole new level

Quick Summary LG has rebranded its OLED panels, using the terms Tandem WOLED and Tandem OLED. It looks to be to reduce confusion and better compete with QD-OLED from Samsung. Alongside this new branding, reference to Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 is dropped in, but there's little to explain how this differs to the existing Primary RGB Tandem OLED.

It looks like LG is about to shake up the naming of its OLED tech to make things clearer and draw a division between two different types of tech. The company looks like it is going to use the terms Tandem WOLED and Tandem OLED as we move into 2026.

New OLED models are expected to be announced at CES 2026, but LG's models might come with slightly different branding. For its televisions, we could see the term Tandem WOLED used, while for panels in smaller devices, it might be called Tandem OLED.

Fans of OLED tech will already know what the difference is, with the "W" in the name in place because of the white OLEDs that LG uses for illumination. That's in contrast to Samsung's Quantum Dot approach to OLED.

For some time, those in the industry have referred to WOLED and QD-OLED to differentiate between the two.

(Image credit: LG Display)

This follows on from the developments seen in 2024 which introduced Primary RGB Tandem OLED, where OLED panels were stacked to increase the brightness for TVs like the LG OLED G5 and Panasonic Z95B. It seems that part of this naming is about reducing the mouthful of words people have to use when talking about the tech.

Pull this into the real world and that means we might see those using the LG panels talking about Tandem WOLED in 2026 TVs, and that includes LG itself, plus Panasonic and Philips. Samsung's OLED tech isn't as widely used, but can be found in Sony TVs, like the Bravia 8 II.

Enabling Possibilities l Tandem WOLED & Tandem OLED - YouTube Watch On

It's a little more complex when it comes to monitors, as there's a whole other swathe of brands using panels from both LG and Samsung. Some monitors it seems will fall under the Tandem WOLED brand while others will be Tandem OLED.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, this isn't a declaration of new technology and the branding is being used retrospectively – LG links to an Amazon page that rounds-up monitors using Tandem WOLED tech, with the new branding already applied.

This page also refers to Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 – something that LG slips into another teaser video that extols the virtues of monitors based on the tech. While there's a lot of general references to Tandem WOLED tech – refresh rates up to 720Hz, response rates of 0.02ms – the Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 is just dropped in, followed by more details about performance.

Enter the next level of gaming l Tandem WOLED - YouTube Watch On

This looks like LG Display – the part of the company that produces the hardware – is starting to prepare the message, before LG Electronics – the part of the company that produces the products – makes the big announcements. Possibly beginning at CES in Las Vegas next month.

The new branding is interesting, but it's going to be the details of Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 that really reveals how LG's TVs and monitors will move forward in 2026.