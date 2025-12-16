LG to debut TV that could show a future beyond OLED – Micro RGB could change the landscape of TV tech

Quick Summary LG will unveil its first flagship Micro RGB TV during CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January. The company has announced that its new technology will come in the form of 77-, 86- and 100-inch TV models (MRGB95) next year.

CES 2026 is just a matter of weeks away meaning we'll soon get a glimpse at all the best TV and AV tech coming in the next year or so. And that'll include new models from LG, which has traditionally started to reveal what we can expect to see ahead of the event itself.

This year is no different – LG has already started to announce the products it'll be showing during the world's largest consumer electronics convention, and we can expect a new TV technology to be one of the major stars.

As with Sony and a few other rival brands, the Korean firm seems to be betting at least a part of the farm on Micro RGB for future TV models. The company has confirmed that it will unveil its first ever flagship Micro RGB TV in Las Vegas, which, it says, marks a "significant step forward from MiniLED".

Micro RGB technology uses a backlight made up of thousands of tiny RGB LEDs, each capable of matching the colours on screen. A traditional backlight is made up of white bulbs, so this new tech can present far greater control over colour saturation and accuracy.

And, with LG's Micro Dimming Ultra technology, the Micro RGB bulb clusters can be switched on, off or dimmed across thousands of zones, which results in OLED style black levels too.

Where Micro RGB can even better OLED is in brightness, with the backlight allowing for higher peak brightness levels in comparison with self-illuminating pixels. LG has also said that its expertise in OLED has helped it develop the Micro RGB layer, using similar control over each bulb as it does OLED pixels.

In short, while this tech is unlikely to replace OLED anytime soon – and we'll undoubtedly see some innovations in LG's range in that area too – it has great potential to compete against it in the mid to long term.

The manufacturer has revealed that there will be 75-, 86- and 100-inch Micro RGB evo models on show at CES, under the designation MRGB95. And if previous years are any indication, we could see the TVs hit market between spring and summer.

Indeed, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, it would be a safe bet to presume LG will want to get these large-screen TVs onto the market in time.

"Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category,” said the president of LG's media entertainment solutions arm, Park Hyoung-sei.

"This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional colour accuracy."