LG's new TV might be the best on the planet – but only millionaires need apply

Quick Summary LG has introduced a 136-inch Micro LED TV that doesn't just dominate a house, it likely costs as much as one. The LG Magnit Active Micro LED TV is the next step in the company's vision to build enormous displays from modular panels. It's available now on request.

LG has made some exceptional TVs in its time, not least some of the best OLED TVs over the last few years. However, few will make you weep quite as much as the LG Magnit Active Micro LED TV it's just launched.

Featuring the very best TV technology around today, which is capable of mind-bending contrast and colour accuracy, the 136-inch set measures a mighty 3-metres wide and 1.7-metres tall. It's also packed with a 4.2-channel speaker system and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

But what's most likely to bring a tear to your eye – and your bank manager's – is the potential price. While LG hasn't quoted how much it costs (it's only available through a "personalised consultation"), a smaller model released a couple of years ago was around a quarter of a million dollars.

Heaven knows how much the 136-inch Magnit Active TV will therefore set you back. Needless to say, you'll likely be a Premier League or NFL player if you're still interested.

(Image credit: LG)

Even if neither of those, you may well catch similar technology arriving in TVs for mere mortals in a few years. Micro LED is an exceptional system, with each LED being self-emissive – much like OLED – but on a much grander scale.

Micro LEDs can shine much brighter than OLED pixels, for example, and LG's Active Matrix tech controls each one for an extremely high level of precision. This allows for a contrast ratio of what the company boasts as 1,000,000:1 and, thanks to additional surface treatment technology, the deepest black levels.

Micro LED TVs are also usually made up of multiple smaller panels, which are joined together to make a much larger picture. This makes them easier to install at cinema sizes, while the modular approach means different panels can be replaced if needed.

(Image credit: LG)

As with most LG sets, the Magnit Active Micro LED supports Dolby Vision, while the 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for PC gaming, not just console.

Oh, and if you want to go even bigger in future, LG says that it plans to "advance this product into a fully scalable video wall solution".

“With its impressive size that spans an entire wall in lifelike colours and stunning high-definition detail, the new LG Magnit Active Micro LED transforms a home into a true theatre,” said the president of LG's media entertainment arm, Park Hyoung-sei.

It is available to order on request in South Korea now, with availability in the US and other regions to follow soon.